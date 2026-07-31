Amazon Shares Surge 15% on Strong Q2 Earnings Driven by AWS Growth and AI Expansion

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) sent its shares soaring 15% on Friday after the company posted a robust second‑quarter performance that outpaced Wall Street forecasts on both top and bottom lines. The rally was largely propelled by Amazon Web Services (AWS), which reported $42.2 billion in revenue for the April‑June period—a 36.7% jump from the same quarter a year earlier.

AWS’s earnings beat was the headline‑grabbing factor. Chief Executive Andy Jassy told investors that the cloud unit added $4.6 billion in revenue quarter‑over‑quarter, an increase that is 80% larger than Amazon’s biggest quarterly lift to date. Jassy also underscored a $496 billion backlog and an annualized revenue run rate of roughly $169 billion for AWS, a figure that would place the unit high on the Fortune 500 list if it operated as a standalone company.

Beyond the cloud, Amazon announced that its artificial‑intelligence and custom‑chip businesses each now generate more than $25 billion in annualized revenue. The custom‑chip line, driven by Annapurna Labs products such as Trainium, is growing at a triple‑digit year‑over‑year rate, underscoring the company’s push into hardware‑accelerated AI.

Capital expenditures for the year were also higher than previously guided. Amazon lifted its 2026 capex forecast to $220 billion, up from the earlier $200 billion estimate, to support the expansion of AI infrastructure. Analysts noted that the increase is acceptable because AWS’s accelerating growth and improving operating margins offset the higher spend.

Amazon’s total revenue for the quarter topped $200 billion for the first time, a milestone that reflects the combined strength of e‑commerce, advertising, and subscription services. The company’s shares are up 17% year‑to‑date.

The earnings call also touched on future demand. Jassy said that demand for AI inference and cloud computing continues to outstrip server capacity, with expansion plans for 2027 already largely booked into 2028.

Investors reacted positively to the results. Senior vice president Arun Sundaram of CFRA Research called the earnings a “home run” for Amazon, emphasizing that the company’s AI and cloud businesses justify the higher capital spend.

The stock’s 15% jump was the largest single‑day gain for Amazon in the past year and helped lift the broader market, which gained 0.13% on the day.

In summary, Amazon’s Q2 earnings were driven by a sharp rise in AWS revenue, strong performance in its AI and chip units, and a higher than expected capital‑expenditure plan that investors view as a necessary investment in future growth.

The company’s next steps will likely involve continued investment in AI data centers and the rollout of new AI services, while maintaining its focus on expanding cloud capacity to meet growing demand.

For now, Amazon’s shares remain buoyant, reflecting confidence in the company’s ability to sustain high growth across its diversified business lines.