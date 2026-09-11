California Stalking Case: Illegal Immigrant Kills Sacramento Woman, Dies in Police Standoff

On Tuesday night, a 38‑year‑old Sacramento resident, Shalini Thakur, was fatally shot outside a Panera Bread on Howe and Northrop avenues. The attacker, 22‑year‑old Rohit, was later found dead by suicide after a high‑speed pursuit on Highway 50. The case has spotlighted the suspect’s illegal immigration status and California’s sanctuary policies.

DHS officials revealed that Rohit crossed the Arizona border illegally in 2023, was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol, and then released under a Biden‑era policy. Court records indicate his immigration case was still pending, with no appeal or hearing scheduled. DHS officials warned that the shooting might have been prevented had the suspect not been freed.

The investigation traced Rohit’s harassment back to January, when he slipped an Apple AirTag under Thakur’s car, deflated her tires, and even entered her apartment while she slept, claiming to be looking out for her. He managed to copy a key from her lock. Though Thakur initially chose not to press charges or request a restraining order, persistent police engagement led her to secure one in May.

On July 29, Rohit flouted the restraining order by leaving grocery items at Thakur’s front door. Deputies reached out to him twice afterward, but he was never taken into custody. The case stayed open and unresolved until the fatal shooting.

That same afternoon, Rohit waited outside the Panera, confronted Thakur, and chased her as she fled. Witnesses heard him fire multiple shots. Within minutes, police tracked him to eastbound Highway 50 near Watt Avenue via the FLOCK camera system. A tense standoff followed, ending with Rohit taking his own life.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, which lacks access to immigration data, did not immediately comment on the DHS announcement. California’s sanctuary law, SB 54, restricts local collaboration with federal immigration authorities. The sheriff’s office emphasized that this case offers no evidence that sanctuary policies contributed to the tragedy.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s spokesperson, Diana Crofts‑Pelayo, warned that framing the incident as a critique of sanctuary policies is unsupported by evidence and detracts from preventing stalking and enforcing restraining orders. She stressed the importance of law‑enforcement vigilance to protect victims.

With Rohit dead and Thakur gone, questions about immigration enforcement and local policing linger. Authorities are still probing the events, while the case has reignited debate over how sanctuary laws intersect with public safety.