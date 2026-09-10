Des Plaines Police Shooting Leaves 21-Year-Old Dead, Father Claims Son Unarmed

On Wednesday, September 9, 2026, a routine domestic‑disturbance call on the 2000 block of East Touhy Avenue turned into a tragedy that rattled the quiet northwest suburb of Des Plaines. At about 2:30 p.m., officers found 21‑year‑old Ayham Babidi standing in his front yard, holding an electric hedge trimmer. According to the department, the tool was brandished in a threatening manner as Babidi moved toward the officer. When the officer told him to drop it, Babidi refused. The officer then fired three shots, and the young man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Babidi’s father, Jamal, told reporters that his son was not armed and was having a mental‑health crisis. He added that Ayham had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had struggled with the illness for years. Jamal, who had just undergone surgery and was not home, said his daughter called to inform him of the incident. He stressed that he had called police repeatedly in an attempt to get his son to a hospital, not to kill him.

Neighbors who were nearby described the scene as “unusual” for their normally tranquil neighborhood. One resident, who had seen Babidi walk by his house on several occasions, said he had never seen him in any trouble. He recalled hearing “five gunshots or firecrackers” around 2:30 p.m. and seeing police and fire trucks arrive shortly after.

The Des Plaines Police Department released a statement that the officer’s body‑camera was not activated at the time of the shooting. The department said the footage was captured afterward and released on Thursday. Police maintained that the use of force was justified, citing Babidi’s refusal to drop the trimmer and the threat it posed.

The incident has spurred a broader investigation. The Major Case Assistance Team, a multi‑jurisdictional task force that assists Cook County and surrounding agencies, is reviewing the shooting. Police have also secured footage from security cameras in nearby homes to piece together the events that led to the encounter.

Broken glass littered the scene, a rare visual cue in the normally quiet area. Residents expressed shock and concern, with some describing the event as a “shocking” disruption of their daily life.

The city temporarily shut down the stretch of Touhy Road where the incident occurred while investigators collected shell casings and other forensic evidence.

Babidi’s family has asked for a thorough and transparent investigation. Jamal said he had tried to give his son treatment and does not understand why the police used lethal force.

The case highlights ongoing debates about police use of force, especially in situations involving individuals with mental‑health challenges. The Des Plaines Police Department says its policies require officers to de‑escalate when possible, but that they must act decisively if a suspect refuses to comply and poses a threat.

As the investigation continues, city officials and police urge the public to remain calm and allow authorities to conduct a full inquiry.

The incident underscores the need for clear protocols regarding body‑camera activation and the handling of individuals experiencing mental‑health crises. It also raises questions about how communities can better support residents with mental‑health conditions to prevent such tragedies.

The final determination of whether the officer’s actions were justified will come after the completion of the investigation by the Major Case Assistance Team and any subsequent legal review.

The city has not yet released a timeline for the investigation’s conclusion, but officials have indicated that they will keep residents informed as new information becomes available.

The incident has sparked renewed calls for police training on mental‑health crisis intervention and for improved community resources to address bipolar disorder and other psychiatric conditions.

The city’s response will likely include a review of current policies and procedures related to domestic‑disturbance calls and the use of force.

The case remains under investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.