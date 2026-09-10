Historic WWII Warplane Crashes at Heritage Field Airport in Montgomery County

A single‑engine warbird crashed while attempting to land at Heritage Field Airport in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred at about 7:15 p.m. local time, when the aircraft flipped onto its back in a grassy area of the runway.

The aircraft was a Harvard 3 variant of the North American T‑6 Texan, a trainer built during World War II. Federal records show the plane was manufactured in 1944 and had been used by Allied forces to train combat pilots before they moved on to front‑line fighters. The warbird was painted in a scheme used by the British Royal Navy, but it is privately owned and registered to a company in Bucks County.

Video captured by a local photographer and posted on social media shows the plane in flight moments before the crash, and a later clip from the “Chopper 6” channel shows the aircraft inverted on the grass. After the impact, fuel leaked from one of the wings, prompting firefighters to remain on the scene while crews worked to right the plane.

Limerick Fire Department Chief Ken Shuler said the pilot was the only person aboard and was being removed from the wreckage when emergency crews arrived. The pilot was transported to a nearby hospital; officials have not released details about his injuries. “He seemed to be talking and everything when he left the scene here,” Shuler told reporters.

The township has notified the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, and both agencies are investigating the cause of the accident. The aircraft was removed from the airport later that night.

Heritage Field Airport, a public‑use facility owned by Limerick Aviation LP, is located three nautical miles east of Pottstown. The airport has served private and recreational aviation traffic for decades and was formerly known as Pottstown Municipal Airport.

The T‑6 Texan, of which the Harvard is a British designation, was produced in large numbers during the war. Over 15,000 units were built, and the type continued in service into the Cold War, including use in the Korean and Vietnam wars. Today, many T‑6s remain in civilian hands and are flown at airshows and for historical displays.

The crash is the latest incident involving a historic warplane in the United States. While the aircraft’s age and design make it a valuable piece of aviation heritage, the incident underscores the risks inherent in operating vintage aircraft. The FAA and NTSB will examine factors such as maintenance records, pilot experience, and weather conditions to determine why the plane flipped during its landing attempt.

The incident has drawn attention from aviation enthusiasts and historians alike. The plane’s British Royal Navy paint scheme and its 1944 construction make it a rare example of a wartime trainer that survived into the 21st century.

At present, the only confirmed facts are the crash time, location, aircraft type, and the fact that the pilot was transported to a hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and additional details will be released as they become available.

The crash serves as a reminder of the fragile nature of historic aircraft and the importance of rigorous safety oversight when they are flown in modern airspace.