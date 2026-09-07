Alex Witt Says Emotional Farewell After 27 Years at MS NOW

When the sun dipped behind New York’s skyline on Sunday, September 6, 2026, the familiar voice of Alex Witt slipped off the air with a quiet, tear‑filled goodbye. After 27 years of anchoring Alex Witt Reports, the veteran’s final broadcast felt less like a routine wrap‑up and more like a heartfelt send‑off.

The episode opened with a montage that traced Witt’s journey from her first days in 1999 to the most seismic moments the country has witnessed. As the clips rolled, she stepped into the studio and began to speak, her voice steady but undeniably emotional. She quoted a line from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off—"Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it"—to frame her reflections on a career that has, in her own words, been "the rough draft of history".

According to TV Insider, Witt said, "Let’s go now to our last moments together, because there’s a great line from the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: ‘Life moves pretty fast…’" She added, "So with that in mind, I want to take a moment with all of you to look around at the stories, the people, and a job that has allowed me to report, in many cases, the rough draft of history for 27 years."

The anchor didn’t stop there. She turned her gratitude toward the behind‑the‑scenes crew that had kept the show running for nearly three decades. "You’re a champion, Nick," she told executive producer Nick Kovijanic. "You fought for me, this show, our team. I’ve never stopped learning from you. You’ve inspired my approach to covering the news and the way I interpret the world around me. You’ve been my rudder through all of this."

Witt also reminded viewers that "it takes a village," thanking the studio and technical teams for their tireless hours. She addressed her audience directly, saying, "It has been such a privilege to earn your trust delivering the news. I’m grateful for your loyalty, keeping me right here in this anchor chair all these years, doing this job that I love. Thank you."

A personal note followed, directed at her children. "I’m a mom, so to my son and daughter, thank you for embracing and understanding the many ways my weekend hours impacted you. I’m forever proud of you two, and love you till the end of time," she whispered before signing off with a warm, "Enjoy your holidays!"

Witt’s departure comes after a July announcement that she would leave the network—a move that dovetails with a broader restructuring of MS NOW’s weekend schedule. The channel, which rebranded from MSNBC to MS NOW in November 2025, is scaling back live weekend evening programming as it expands its streaming services. In the wake of her exit, Antonia Hylton will take the helm of a new weekend program, The Assignment, slated to premiere next week.

Her career began when she joined MSNBC in January 1999. Over the years she became the network’s longest‑running anchor, hosting Alex Witt Reports from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. She covered pivotal events such as the September 11 attacks, the Iraq war, and the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003—moments that she often described as the "rough draft of history."

The final episode was broadcast from MS NOW’s studios at 229 West 43rd Street in New York City, with technical operations handled from CNBC’s studios in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. While the network’s shift toward streaming reflects broader industry trends, Witt’s legacy as a steady presence on cable news remains.

As of now, Witt has not announced any new professional plans. Her final broadcast was a fitting tribute to a career that spanned the rise of 24‑hour news, the digital transformation of media, and the enduring importance of reliable journalism.