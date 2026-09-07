USA Edges Italy 55-52 in Tight Group-Stage Clash at 2026 FIBA Womens World Cup

The United States won a narrow 55‑52 victory over Italy in the group stage of the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, held in Berlin, Germany. The game, played on Sunday, was the closest contest the U.S. team has faced in a World Cup in two decades.

Italy held a one‑point lead late in the third quarter, going 50‑49 with 3:21 remaining. The U.S. team, however, pulled away in the final minutes to secure the win. The result kept the United States on track to finish first in Group D and advance directly to the quarterfinals.

The U.S. team’s overall performance was its lowest at a World Cup since 1971. The Americans shot 28.6 % from the floor, made 14 turnovers, and had only 11 assists. The low shooting percentage and turnover count were noted by analysts as key factors in the close score.

Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever guard and a standout in the U.S. lineup, had a difficult outing. She finished 0‑6 from the field, scored one point, grabbed four rebounds, dished one assist, and recorded one steal. Clark’s struggles were a sharp contrast to her debut game against China, where she posted 14 points and 11 assists in a 94‑61 win.

Clark’s statistics across the two games average 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, with a field‑goal percentage of 26.7 % and a three‑point percentage of 30.0 %. These numbers reflect the challenges the U.S. team faced against Italy’s defense.

The absence of four‑time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson was felt in the paint. Wilson’s presence could have altered the balance of the game, according to team analysts.

With the group stage concluded, the United States will face the Czech Republic on Monday. The U.S. team has already secured a quarterfinal berth by winning Group D. Coach Kara Lawson is expected to manage player minutes, potentially resting key starters to prepare for the knockout rounds.

Italy’s performance was a bright spot for the European team. The Italians have a long history in international basketball, including a EuroBasket Women gold medal in 1938. Their close game against the U.S. demonstrated their competitiveness on the world stage.

The 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is the 20th edition of the tournament and is being hosted in Berlin from September 4‑13. The United States remains the most successful team in the competition’s history, having won nine of the last twelve World Cups.

The U.S. victory over Italy keeps the team’s momentum going and sets the stage for a quarterfinal appearance. The next game against the Czech Republic will be a critical test as the U.S. seeks to maintain its dominant position in international women’s basketball.

The game’s close score and the United States’ low shooting percentage highlight the competitive nature of the tournament and the challenges even the top teams face.

The U.S. team’s next steps will involve refining offensive efficiency and reducing turnovers as they prepare for the quarterfinals. The Italian team will look to build on its strong performance and continue to improve as the tournament progresses.

The 2026 World Cup remains a showcase for rising stars and established veterans alike, and the U.S. victory over Italy underscores the depth and resilience of the American squad.