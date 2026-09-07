Seventeen-Year-Old Killed, 21-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Belltown Shooting on Labor Day Weekend

On the night of Sunday, September 6, 2026, a sudden burst of gunfire shattered the calm of Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. At about 11:45 p.m., police rushed to the intersection of Elliott Avenue and Bell Street—just a block from the waterfront—only to find a 17‑year‑old boy already lying on the pavement. Officers worked hard, but the young man was declared dead.

A second victim, a 21‑year‑old man, was also hit. He was flown to Harborview Medical Center in a serious condition. Investigators say the shooting followed a brief altercation, but no suspect has been named and the case remains open.

Belltown is no stranger to violence. In the span of a single 24‑hour Labor Day weekend, the area has seen seven people shot, including three fatalities. The first was a man killed at 12:40 a.m. near Clay Street and Denny Way, a half‑mile north of the latest scene, with three others wounded. Then, just before 2:00 a.m., a woman was shot to death in a car at the intersection of Blanchard Street and Third Avenue.

The neighborhood itself has been plagued by “street takeovers” for years—cars spinning in tight circles, crowds spilling onto sidewalks, and a noise that never quite fades. Sherry Dryja, a condo resident overlooking the busy intersection, told reporters that she usually feels safe walking home alone at night. “But the sound of those tires—like fingernails on a chalkboard—wakes me up even from the 11th floor,” she said. “And the air smells like burnt rubber and fireworks.”

In response, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) has tightened security. On Monday, the Bell Street skybridge over Alaskan Way was sealed off at both ends with bright yellow tape, cutting pedestrian access to Pier 66. Cleaners in full‑body white suits were seen scrubbing the bridge, and a sign directed cruise‑ship passengers with luggage to alternate routes toward the pier. Yellow tape also marked a shattered glass window on Elliott Avenue.

The SPD urges anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206‑233‑5000.

Labor Day, a federal holiday honoring the American labor movement, often draws crowds and heightened activity in downtown districts. Unfortunately, this year’s celebrations were marred by a string of shootings that have left residents uneasy.

The investigation is still underway. No arrests have been made in any of the three incidents that night, and the SPD has not released additional details about suspects or motives.

For residents like Dryja, the shootings are a sobering reminder that Belltown’s safety can’t be taken for granted. “I just hope this doesn’t signal a broader shift in our neighborhood’s safety,” she said.

As of Monday, the family of the 17‑year‑old has not been released to the public, and the 21‑year‑old’s condition remains serious. The SPD continues to investigate and urges anyone with tips to come forward.

These Belltown shootings underscore a growing concern over gun violence in Seattle’s downtown districts, especially during holiday weekends when crowds and street events are common.