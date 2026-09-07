Ole Miss Edge Louisville in 41-38 Thriller, Trinidad Chambliss Leads the Charge

In a Week 1 showdown that kept fans on the edge of their seats, the University of Mississippi Rebels defeated the University of Louisville Cardinals 41‑38 at Vaught‑Hemingway Stadium. The win came on a late field‑goal drive led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who finished the game with 386 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.

Chambliss, who entered the season as the SEC’s top quarterback, was forced to shoulder a heavy workload after star running back Kewan Lacy missed most of the second half with an injury. The Rebels’ offense struggled early, with Chambliss committing a fumble and an interception in the first half. He later described the mistakes as "boneheaded decisions," but the team rallied to take a two‑touchdown lead before Louisville mounted a comeback.

The game’s climax came with 88 seconds remaining. Chambliss started the drive from his own 25‑yard line, completing a 15‑yard pass to Deuce Alexander and a 14‑yard throw to tight end Caleb Odom. Two running plays, one of them by Chambliss, moved the ball into field‑goal range. Lucas Carneiro, who had missed a kick earlier in the contest, nailed a 48‑yard field goal to give Ole Miss a 41‑38 victory.

"I honestly hate these games," Chambliss said with a smile after the win. "I don’t know why we do this every time. We like close, one‑score games. But we got the win, that’s all that matters."

Rebels head coach Pete Golding praised Chambliss’s competitive spirit. "I mean, I don’t know how many times he’s got to do it," Golding said. "That’s just who he is. The kid’s got unbelievable competitive character."

Louisville’s offense, led by first‑time starter Lincoln Kienholz, showed flashes of promise. Kienholz, an Ohio State transfer, struggled with clock management but displayed a strong arm and athletic legs. Chambliss commented on the Cardinals’ effort, noting that Kienholz "played his butt off going against an SEC defense."

The game was a rare competitive matchup in a Week 1 that otherwise featured many blowouts. While other SEC teams faced lower‑tier opponents, Ole Miss and Louisville faced each other in a true test of skill and resilience. The Rebels’ victory kept them from a potential upset and gave Louisville a narrow defeat against a conference foe.

Both teams will look to address lingering issues before the next week’s games. Ole Miss will need Lacy healthy, as the running back was the team’s leading rusher last season. Defensively, both squads will work on tightening their back‑end play, which was exposed during the back‑and‑forth long‑bomb exchanges.

Looking ahead, Ole Miss will host LSU on September 19, a game that many expect to be a tougher test than the Louisville matchup. Golding acknowledged that the Tigers’ recent performance against Clemson was impressive, saying, "I thought it was good football. I thought they played really good on defense, some really good players up front. So I think they are what everybody thought they were going to be."

The Rebels’ win demonstrates the team’s ability to perform under pressure and highlights Chambliss’s leadership on the field. With a strong start to the season, Ole Miss will aim to build on this momentum as they prepare for the challenges ahead.