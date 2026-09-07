NFL 2026 Preview: Authors Bold Predictions for Every Team, Division, Playoff and Super Bowl

If you thought 2025 was a wild ride, strap in for 2026—because the NFL‑prediction guru has just dropped a crystal‑ball forecast that could make you re‑edit your spreadsheets.

The author, known for his accurate preseason forecasts, unveiled his 2026 predictions on his website and shared them on X and TikTok. In 2025 he nailed the exact record for 13 teams and was within a game of every other team, earning the title of second‑most accurate media member tracked by Stadium Rant.

His new predictions follow the same clean format: a projected win–loss record for every franchise, a bold statement for each division, and a full playoff bracket that even includes a Super Bowl pick.

Projected team records for the 2026 regular season • Bills – 11‑6 • Patriots – 9‑8 • Jets – 6‑11 • Dolphins – 2‑15 • Ravens – 12‑5 • Bengals – 11‑6 • Steelers – 9‑8 • Browns – 5‑12 • Texans – 11‑6 • Jaguars – 8‑9 • Colts – 7‑10 • Titans – 3‑14 • Broncos – 12‑5 • Chiefs – 10‑7 • Chargers – 9‑8 • Raiders – 5‑12 • Cowboys – 10‑7 • Eagles – 9‑8 • Giants – 8‑9 • Commanders – 7‑10 • Lions – 12‑5 • Packers – 11‑6 • Bears – 10‑7 • Vikings – 10‑7 • Saints – 8‑9 • Buccaneers – 7‑10 • Falcons – 6‑11 • Panthers – 6‑11 • Rams – 14‑3 • Seahawks – 12‑5 • 49ers – 10‑7 • Cardinals – 3‑14 • Raiders – 5‑12

Bold predictions for each division • AFC East – Patriots miss the playoffs. • AFC North – Bengals second‑round pick wins Defensive Rookie of the Year. • AFC South – Trevor Lawrence leads the NFL in interceptions. • AFC West – Broncos repeat as division champions and win by multiple games. • NFC East – Eagles miss the playoffs. • NFC North – Jared Goff wins MVP. • NFC South – Kellen Moore wins Coach of the Year with a losing record. • NFC West – 49ers second‑round pick wins Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Playoff bracket Wild‑card round • Seahawks 30‑17 over Saints • Lions 27‑24 over Bears • Cowboys 34‑27 over Packers

Divisional round • Cowboys 30‑27 over Lions • Rams 23‑20 over Seahawks

NFC Championship • Cowboys 31‑24 over Rams

AFC Wild‑card round • Bengals 34‑31 over Bills • Chiefs 23‑20 over Texans • Ravens 20‑17 over Steelers

AFC Divisional round • Bengals 27‑23 over Ravens • Broncos 26‑20 over Chiefs

AFC Championship • Bengals 22‑19 over Broncos

Super Bowl pick – Bengals versus Cowboys. The author notes that the Bengals have never won a Super Bowl and the Cowboys have never advanced past the divisional round in 30 years.

Additional award predictions • Jared Goff – MVP (NFC North) • Kellen Moore – Coach of the Year (NFC South) with a losing record • 49ers second‑round pick – Offensive Rookie of the Year • Bengals second‑round pick – Defensive Rookie of the Year

2026 draft order • Dolphins first • Titans second • Cardinals third • Raiders fourth • Browns fifth

The author invites fans to weigh in on X and TikTok, where his following is growing. He’s clear that he won’t be offended by criticism or jokes—just the love of the game.

These predictions are his best estimate for the 2026 NFL season. Analysts and fans alike will be watching to see whether his bold statements hold up as the season unfolds.