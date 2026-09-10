Massachusetts Jury Holdout Leads to Mistrial in Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial

A Massachusetts jury could not reach a unanimous verdict in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, the mother accused of strangling her three children in January 2023, and a judge declared a mistrial on September 4, 2026. The deadlock was caused by a single juror who refused to accept a not‑guilty verdict after the defense argued that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings.

Clancy, 36, faces three counts of murder for the deaths of her five‑year‑old daughter Cora, three‑year‑old son Dawson and eight‑month‑old son Callan. She also attempted suicide after the killings, leaving her partially paralyzed. The trial began on July 20, after a jury of twelve was selected. Over the course of the trial, the jury reviewed 297 pieces of evidence, including an emotional 911 call and medical records that documented Clancy’s psychiatric treatment.

The defense’s case centered on the argument that Clancy lacked criminal responsibility because she was in the throes of postpartum psychosis, a severe mental illness that can cause hallucinations and disordered thinking. Prosecutors countered that Clancy was mentally aware of her actions, citing her sending her husband out on an errand and the fact that she reported hearing a commanding voice only on the day of the murders.

According to juror Paula, 65, of Whitman, the majority of the jury initially believed that Clancy should be found not guilty due to lack of criminal responsibility. She said that 11 of the 12 jurors ultimately agreed that Clancy was not criminally responsible, while one juror remained unconvinced. Paula explained that the jurors had to consider the law, not just the evidence, and that the single holdout had doubts but did not provide evidence to support a conviction.

"We all tried to help each other. It was hard to separate the children from what our task was, and it was very emotional," Paula said. She added that the jurors carried the burden of the case home each night, unable to fully disengage from the proceedings.

Judge William Sullivan intervened by calling each juror to the sidebar and asking whether they could apply the law as he had explained. Reporters in the courtroom observed the jurors nodding. Sullivan then sent a note to the judge indicating that a juror was refusing to apply the law. The judge’s question was answered with a simple nod, but the holdout’s refusal to accept a not‑guilty verdict remained.

The defense filed a motion on Thursday requesting that the prosecution be found to have failed to meet its burden and asking the judge to enter a required finding of not guilty. The motion, which would prevent a retrial, is set to be discussed at a hearing scheduled for September 29.

The case has drawn national attention to the issue of postpartum mental illness and its impact on criminal responsibility. Clancy’s civil lawsuit alleges a catastrophic failure of multiple medical providers in diagnosing and treating her psychiatric condition.

The mistrial means the case will be retried, but the court will need to decide whether to replace the holdout juror or to re‑select a new jury. Until then, Clancy remains in custody at Tewksbury State Hospital.

The trial’s outcome underscores the challenges juries face when mental health issues intersect with criminal law. It also highlights the emotional toll such cases can take on jurors, who must balance empathy for victims with the legal standards that govern guilt and responsibility.

The next step in the legal process will be the hearing on September 29, where the judge will consider the defense’s motion for a required finding of not guilty. The outcome of that hearing will determine whether the case proceeds to a new trial or concludes with a different legal resolution.

The case remains a stark reminder of the complexities at the intersection of mental health and the criminal justice system, and of the profound responsibilities that jurors bear when deciding the fate of individuals accused of violent crimes.