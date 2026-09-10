Yemens Military Urges Global Support as Houthis Advance Toward Bab al-Mandab Strait

On Thursday, Yemeni armed forces issued a clarion call to the world: back the legitimate government in its fight against the Iran‑backed Houthi movement. The plea, released from Riyadh, arrives as the Houthis have ramped up attacks along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and are reportedly inching closer to the Bab al‑Mandab Strait—a narrow waterway that links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. The statement warned that if the Houthis were to seize the coast near the strait, they would jeopardise freedom of navigation, international trade and the flow of energy supplies that pass through this critical corridor. "Failure to halt the Houthis would mean a victory for Iran’s agenda in the region and embolden terrorist organisations to blackmail the international community," the military said, underscoring that only a robust, supported government can dismantle the threat posed by Houthi militias and secure the success of global counter‑terrorism and anti‑piracy efforts. A Houthi occupation of the Bab al‑Mandab area would allow the group to rebuild its military capabilities and pose a broader threat to regional and global security. The Yemeni forces also noted that such a foothold would give Iran a strategic platform in the Red Sea, a point of concern for Saudi Arabia and the United States. The Houthis resumed attacks against government forces in July, and fighting along the Red Sea coast has intensified in recent days. The militia also launched attacks on several cities in southern Saudi Arabia this week, drawing condemnation from Riyadh and the United Nations. The Bab al‑Mandab Strait is a strategic chokepoint. According to the U.S. Department of State, it is one of the world’s busiest maritime routes, with more than 2,000 vessels passing through each year. The strait is the southern gateway to the Suez Canal, the artery that links the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean. Disruption of shipping in the Bab al‑Mandab could have ripple effects on global trade and energy markets. The Yemeni military said it is redeploying forces along the coast to counter the Houthi advance. The statement suggested that the militia’s push into open areas could present an opportunity to eliminate them. The Houthi movement, officially known as Ansar Allah, emerged in the 1990s as a Zaydi revivalist and Shia Islamist organization. It has been backed by Iran and is considered part of the Iranian‑led “Axis of Resistance.” The Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 and captured much of northern Yemen, prompting a Saudi‑led intervention that has continued to the present. In 2022, the Houthis and the internationally recognised Yemeni government reached a ceasefire agreement that largely held until the 2026 campaign. However, the ceasefire has broken down, and the conflict has spilled over into the Red Sea. The Houthis have targeted shipping in protest of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, drawing U.S. retaliation and deepening Yemen’s entanglement in regional conflict. The Yemeni military’s call for international support reflects concerns that a Houthi takeover of the Bab al‑Mandab would not only threaten maritime security but also give Iran a strategic foothold in the Red Sea. Iran’s influence in Yemen is viewed by Saudi Arabia and the United States as part of a broader regional power struggle. The United Nations and other international actors have repeatedly urged restraint and a return to diplomatic solutions. The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, is expected to brief the Security Council in September, where the situation will likely be discussed under rule 37 of the Council’s provisional rules of procedure. For now, the Yemeni government remains determined to defend the coast and the Bab al‑Mandab Strait. The military’s statement underscores the urgency of international backing to prevent a scenario in which the Houthis could control a critical maritime chokepoint. The situation remains fluid, and further developments are expected as the conflict continues to evolve in the coming weeks.