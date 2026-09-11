Nintendo Direct 9/9/2026: Switch 2 Line-up Gears Up With Final Fantasy, Monster Hunter, Tomb Raider and More

On September 9, 2026, Nintendo’s latest Direct lit up the Switch ecosystem with a veritable buffet of new and updated titles for both the Switch 2 and the original Switch. The 45‑minute showcase unfurled a roadmap that stretches from late‑2026 into early‑2027, with the crown jewel—Final Fantasy VII Revelation—anchoring the line‑up.

The biggest headline came straight from Square Enix: the third and final chapter of the remake trilogy will arrive on April 8, 2027 for Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S. In the footage, Cloud Strife and the AVALANCHE squad face off against Sephiroth as a looming Meteor threatens the world. A brief interview with the director added a personal touch, confirming that the game will blend the series’ iconic storytelling with the Switch 2’s enhanced performance.

Capcom also announced Monster Hunter Wilds for the Switch 2, slated for December 4, 2026. The title is a port of the 2025 PC/PS5 release and will support cross‑platform play with other Switch 2 owners. Players will traverse the Forbidden Lands, take on colossal monsters, and craft gear. A follow‑up expansion, Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, is planned for 2027.

A nostalgic hit gets a fresh coat of paint: Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis—the 1996 classic reimagined for Switch 2—will launch on February 13, 2027. Lara Croft embarks on a globe‑trotting quest to recover fragments of the Scion artifact. The presentation highlighted new environments, updated combat, and a modernized engine that promises a smoother experience.

Switch 2 exclusives shine next. Metroid Ravenous, a 2D action‑adventure, drops on January 28, 2027 and pits Samus Aran in a “eat or be eaten” survival scenario. Meanwhile, Kirby and the World Beyond, a 3D platformer celebrating Kirby’s 35th birthday, will arrive in autumn 2027.

Fans of the franchise will also get a treat: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Definitive Edition will hit Switch 2 on February 25, 2027. The edition bundles the original game, the Expansion Pass, enhanced visuals, a new Calamity Mode, and a higher frame rate. Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy launches on November 12, 2026, adding voice‑controlled commands for Oatchi, a new Dandori Academy mode with weekly challenges, and online leaderboards.

Other big announcements include Persona 6 and Persona 4 Revival, both Switch 2 exclusives slated for May 20, 2027. Persona 6 introduces a fresh cast and story, while Persona 4 Revival remakes the 2008 title.

The horror‑gaming community gets its share of new content: Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition all arrive on October 16, 2026 for Switch 2, built on the RE Engine and enriched with extra content.

Sports fans will welcome Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, a sequel that adds 12 new sports, fresh modes, and motion controls, launching on October 22, 2026.

Another RPG headline is Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, set for December 3, 2026. It introduces new heroes and a “Heroes’ Vault” mode.

The Direct also dropped a handful of smaller releases and updates: the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass Part 2, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, Mega Man: Dual Override, the Metroid‑Ravenous amiibo, and the Kirby Air Riders amiibo.

Nintendo didn’t miss a beat in showcasing the Switch 2’s hardware strengths. The console sports a larger LCD, 1080p handheld resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and 4K docked output. It also introduces Joy‑Con 2 controllers, GameChat, and GameShare. Most of the announced titles are set to harness these performance gains.

In short, the September 2026 Direct delivered a hefty lineup of new and upgraded games for both Switch generations. Late‑2026 and early‑2027 will see a flurry of releases, with Final Fantasy VII Revelation poised to close out the long‑running remake saga.