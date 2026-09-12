JaKobe Tharp Wins 110m Hurdles at World Ultimate Championship in Budapest

The roar of Budapest’s Szent István Stadium was eclipsed by a single, razor‑thin moment as Ja’Kobe Tharp leapt across the finish line, snatching the men’s 110‑metre hurdles title at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. In a photo‑finish replay that left the crowd holding its breath, Tharp edged out reigning world champion Cordell Tinch by a mere 0.01 seconds, a margin that ranks among the narrowest ever recorded in a major championship.

The race itself began with a false start that saw European champion Jason Joseph tossed out of the heat before the first hurdle. In the heats, Tharp qualified as the sixth‑fastest athlete, while fellow American Bradley Franklin posted a 12.99‑second run, becoming the fifth hurdler this year to break the 13‑second barrier.

When the final sprint began, the atmosphere was electric. Tharp’s late charge proved decisive; Franklin finished third in 13.01 seconds, 0.07 ahead of Trey Cunningham, and the United States swept the top four spots.

After the gun, Tharp, who holds the world record of 12.75 seconds set at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Championships, reflected on the surreal victory. "It feels strange to be the NCAA champion only and then to win the Ultimate Championship," he said. "I gave it a lean effort, ran as hard as possible from the last hurdle to the finish. If I had lost this race, it would have been the only championship I’ve lost this year." He added that he was still attending classes and had finished his homework that morning.

Tinch, who took the world title in 2025, accepted the result with quiet sportsmanship. "I thought I did it," he said. "I’d still like to see the photo‑finish, but I can’t complain. This was the first time this year I felt I was running the race the same way I was running all races last year. The Ultimate Championship is about showing the best version of yourself, so I can’t be mad to finish the year with a season’s best."

The final was run in a wind of –0.6 m/s, a legal condition for record purposes. Tharp’s 12.94 seconds was the fastest time of the event, and the margin of 0.01 seconds is one of the narrowest in the history of the 110‑metre hurdles at a major championship.

The competition highlighted the depth of American hurdling talent. With Tharp, Tinch, Franklin, and Cunningham all on the podium, the United States dominated the field. Franklin’s 12.99 in the semifinals and his 13.01 in the final marked him as a consistent sub‑13 performer, while Tinch’s 12.95 in the final made him the sixth athlete this year to break the 13‑second barrier.

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship, held in Budapest on 26 September 2026, brought together the world’s top hurdlers for a single‑day competition. The event’s format—heats, semifinals, and a final—tested athletes’ speed, consistency, and mental focus in a high‑stakes environment.

Tharp’s victory adds to his growing résumé, which already includes a world record, an NCAA championship, and a silver medal at the 2025 World Championships. His performance in Budapest demonstrates that he can translate his record‑breaking speed into championship success.

The finish will be remembered for its dramatic photo‑finish and for the way it showcased the competitive spirit of the sport. As Tharp and Tinch both acknowledged, the race was a test of nerves as much as of speed.

The next major event for the athletes will be the upcoming World Championships, where they will look to build on the momentum from Budapest.