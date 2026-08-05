NBC Extends Preakness Broadcast Deal, Maryland Moves Race to Sunday in 2027

On Wednesday, the Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports announced a multiyear extension of their partnership that will keep the Preakness Stakes on NBC and Peacock through 2032. The agreement also formalizes a schedule change that will see the 152nd running of the race held on Sunday, May 23, 2027, the first time the Triple Crown’s second leg has been run on a Sunday.

The new date moves the Preakness one week later than it has been scheduled for the past 50 years. The race will now take place three weeks and a day after the Kentucky Derby, rather than the traditional three weeks and one day. The change is intended to give horses more recovery time between the Derby and the Preakness and to create a two‑day “championship weekend” that includes the Black‑Eyed Susan Stakes on Saturday, May 22.

Governor Wes Moore said the change was historic and would strengthen Maryland’s position in the sport. He also highlighted the state’s recent purchase of the intellectual property rights to the Preakness, a move that he said gives Marylanders control over the event’s future.

The Maryland Jockey Club, the oldest sports association in the United States, has been working with NBC since 2001. The 32‑year partnership makes NBC the longest‑running home of the Preakness. NBC’s president of acquisitions and partnerships, Jon Miller, said the extension reflects the strength of the relationship and the company’s commitment to horse racing.

The new schedule will also affect the Black‑Eyed Susan Stakes, a Grade II race for fillies that has traditionally been run on Friday, Preakness Eve. Under the new plan, the Black‑Eyed Susan will be moved to Saturday, giving it additional exposure on NBC and Peacock.

The decision to shift the Preakness was not made in isolation. In early 2026, Churchill Downs and the New York Racing Association announced a new Thoroughbred Championship Series that will begin in 2027. The series will include the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, and a slate of other races, but it will not replace the Triple Crown. Maryland officials said the new Preakness date would allow the race to remain a central part of the Triple Crown while also aligning with the broader racing calendar.

Maryland Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey expressed concern that the state’s schedule change would create a disconnect between Maryland and the rest of the elite three‑year‑old racing circuit. Hershey said the new structure could reduce the incentive for trainers to bring horses to Baltimore.

Despite the concerns, local business leaders and community groups have welcomed the change. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the new date would bring more visitors to the city during Memorial Day weekend and that the city’s sports and entertainment infrastructure would be well positioned to accommodate the influx.

The 151st Preakness, held on May 16, 2026, was run at Laurel Park because Pimlico Race Course was undergoing reconstruction. The 152nd race will return to Pimlico, which is scheduled for demolition in July 2025 and will be rebuilt in the coming years.

NBC’s extended rights package also includes exclusive coverage of the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships through 2030, and Royal Ascot through 2028. The network’s long‑term relationship with the Maryland Jockey Club is part of a broader strategy to secure marquee horse‑racing events.

The schedule change is expected to increase participation in the Preakness. Historically, three of the last five Kentucky Derby winners have skipped Pimlico. By moving the race one week later, officials hope that more Derby winners will be able to compete for the Triple Crown.

The new Sunday date also places the Preakness on the same weekend as the Artscape festival in Baltimore for several years, but officials say the event’s cultural significance and the potential economic impact outweigh the scheduling conflict.

In summary, the Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports have extended their partnership through 2032, and the Preakness Stakes will shift to Sunday, May 23, 2027. The change will create a two‑day racing weekend, give horses more recovery time, and position the race for greater national exposure on NBC and Peacock.

The 152nd Preakness will be the first time the race is held on a Sunday since the event’s inception in 1873. The new schedule, combined with Maryland’s ownership of the event’s intellectual property and the ongoing reconstruction of Pimlico, signals a new era for the Preakness and the state’s horse‑racing industry.