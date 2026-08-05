Pokemon GO Announces 2026 World Championships in San Francisco with New Events, Rewards, and Twitch Streams

Get ready to power up your Poké‑mon, because Pokémon GO is setting the stage for its 2026 World Championships in San Francisco, California, from August 28 to 30. The three‑day showdown will bring together the globe’s best trainers to fight for the title of Pokémon GO World Champion and a glittering prize pool that includes a brand‑new World Champion 2026 outfit for the winner’s avatar.

The festivities kick off on August 25 with the PokémonXP event, which runs through August 28. During PokémonXP, trainers can run into two costumed Pikachu—one donning a Cosmog‑themed spacesuit and the other proudly labeled World Championships 2026 Pikachu. The event also hosts one‑star raids featuring these Pikachu alongside other Pokémon such as Impidimp, Honedge, and, if you’re lucky, a shiny version.

When the Worlds begin on August 28, the gameplay experience expands dramatically. Trainers can now play up to 15 battles per day, a significant jump from the previous limit of five. That adds up to 75 battles over the three days. The GO Battle League rewards will offer a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP stats, giving players fresh strategic options. Wild Pokémon that appear more frequently shift each day: Ralts, Numel, and Spheal make an appearance during PokémonXP, while Alolan Sandshrew, Mankey, and Lickitung are spotlighted during the Worlds.

Special moves are on the menu too. Pokémon caught or evolved during the event will learn unique attacks. Alolan Sandslash gains the Fast Attack Shadow Claw, Primeape learns the Charged Attack Rage Fist, and Lickitung can use the Charged Attack Body Slam. Other notable additions include Gardevoir’s Synchronoise, Greninja’s Hydro Cannon, and Decidueye’s Frenzy Plant.

To keep trainers engaged, the event introduces a free GO Pass that is automatically awarded on August 25: the GO Pass: PokémonXP & 2026 Worlds. By collecting GO Points, trainers can rank up and unlock rewards, with the pass expiring on September 1. For those willing to spend a bit, the paid GO Pass Deluxe costs US$4.99 and offers upgraded rewards and faster progression. An additional option, the GO Pass Deluxe + 6 Ranks, costs US$6.99 and guarantees enough GO Points to reach Rank 7.

Rewards grow more generous as the event progresses. At Rank 10, trainers receive 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon; at Rank 20, an extra 3,000 XP from raids. Deluxe holders can also earn up to two free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs. During the final two days of the event, there is no daily limit on GO Points earned.

Fans can also catch the action live on Twitch. Day 1 and Day 2 streams are hosted on the Pokémon GO Twitch channel, while Day 3 moves to the main Pokémon Twitch channel. Viewers who watch the streams earn timed research rewards, including a special background and an elite Charged TM that mirrors the team used by last season’s champion, Beezleboy.

After the event wraps up, the PokémonXP & 2026 Worlds Backpack will be available for purchase in the in‑game shop. Trainers can earn the backpack through the GO Pass or buy it outright.

To participate, trainers should start on August 25, collect GO Points, and watch the daily streams. The Worlds will begin at 9:00 a.m. PDT each day, and the final day ends at 8:00 p.m. PDT. The event is subject to change, so trainers are advised to follow official Pokémon GO channels for updates.

In short, the 2026 Pokémon World Championships promise a packed week of competitive play, community events, and fresh rewards, all designed to bring players together in San Francisco and across the globe for a celebration of skill and camaraderie.