UN Human Rights Expert Highlights Cambodias Human Rights Challenges Amid Border Tensions, While Maritime and Migration Issues Gain Global Attention

When the UN’s human‑rights watchdog wrapped up a whirlwind 12‑day tour of Cambodia on July 31, he left a clear message: the country still has a long way to go.

Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia, said he was encouraged by the government’s cooperation during his visit but remained alarmed by a series of persistent concerns. While officials welcomed the rapporteur’s presence, Andrews highlighted the stubborn gaps between Cambodia’s domestic laws and international standards.

In the north and northwest, Andrews met with local human‑rights advocates and people displaced by the simmering border conflict with Thailand. He noted that more than 20,000 Cambodians cannot return to their villages because Thai forces have occupied them amid recent flare‑ups. The rapporteur urged both countries to work together to guarantee that civilians can safely come home.

Prison overcrowding and the detention of political opponents also took center stage. Andrews warned that prisons remain packed and that over 100 people could be imprisoned simply for exercising basic political freedoms. He added that many of the country’s laws clash with international law and that opposition parties face harassment. Although the government has taken steps to shut down scam compounds and to address overcrowding, Andrews said senior officials still appear to be involved in cyberscam operations.

With national elections slated for 2027 and 2028, Andrews called on Cambodian authorities to respect the rights of political opponents and to ensure that the electoral process is both free and fair.

In a separate development, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) warned that ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz because of the U.S.–Iran conflict could become an “ecological time‑bomb.” The risk stems from biofouling – the buildup of marine organisms on ship hulls – which can spread invasive species when vessels move between regions. IMO spokesperson Natasha Brown said that vessels that remain stationary for extended periods face an increased risk of fouling and that ship operators should follow the IMO biofouling guidelines. The organization is working on a legally binding treaty to improve biofouling management.

Meanwhile, the United Nations migration agency, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), reported that it provided humanitarian assistance to 17.8 million people in 170 countries and territories in 2025. The assistance covered shelter for 7.3 million people, 4.2 million primary health consultations, and 5.1 million people with water, sanitation and hygiene services. The IOM’s data also informed 21 humanitarian response plans, helping governments and aid organisations target assistance where it was most needed. IOM Deputy Director General for Operations Ugochi Daniels said that conflicts, disasters, disease outbreaks and displacement drove unprecedented needs even as funding contracted.

The three reports illustrate a range of challenges facing the international community. In Cambodia, human‑rights defenders and displaced civilians face legal and security obstacles, while the government is under pressure to improve its record before the next elections. On the maritime front, the IMO’s warning highlights the environmental risks of prolonged ship idleness in a geopolitically sensitive waterway. And the IOM’s data underscore the scale of humanitarian needs worldwide, even as financial support dwindles.

As the UN and its agencies continue to monitor these issues, the next steps will involve sustained dialogue with Cambodian authorities, enforcement of biofouling guidelines by shipping companies, and increased funding for migration assistance.