Royal Birkdale Set to Host 154th Open Championship Amid Warm, Dry Conditions

The 154th Open Championship is slated to light up Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, from Thursday, July 16 to Sunday, July 19, 2026. The event, organised by The R&A, will see 156 players battle it out on a historic links course that has already witnessed ten Open Championships, most recently in 2017.

Royal Birkdale, perched on the “Golf Coast” of northwest England, sits among a cluster of storied links venues like Royal Liverpool (Hoylake) and Royal Lytham & St Annes. The course itself is a par‑70 layout that stretches 7,223 yards after recent tweaks by architect Tom Mackenzie of Mackenzie & Ebert. The most striking change is the replacement of the old 15th with a new 241‑yard par‑3. The former 15th has been shifted to become the new 14th, a 602‑yard par‑5, and the overall length of the course has increased by 67 yards compared with the 2017 layout.

Players will have to navigate these adjustments under weather that promises to be warm and dry. Daytime temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s, accompanied by a light south‑westerly breeze. Forecasts point to a steady, moderate wind and a dry atmosphere—conditions that historically produce faster, firmer fairways. In 2017, when the wind was similarly light, Branden Grace posted the first 62 in a major championship on the same course. The 2026 conditions are projected to mirror that environment, potentially allowing low scores on the par‑5s that lie on the inward side of the layout.

The field is a blend of seasoned veterans and rising stars. According to the latest power rankings released by the PGA Tour, the top five players are:

1. Jon Rahm (England) – the reigning FedExCup champion who has yet to claim a major. 2. Scottie Scheffler (USA) – the 2025 Open champion. 3. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) – a multiple‑major winner. 4. Collin Morikawa (USA) – a two‑time major champion. 5. Jordan Spieth (USA) – the 2017 Open champion.

Other notable contenders include Australian Cameron Smith, South Korean Sungjae Lee, and American Scottie Scheffler, who has already shown a strong record at Royal Birkdale.

The Open’s qualification system rewards performance with significant perks. The top ten finishers earn an exemption to play at the 2027 Open at St Andrew’s, while the top four secure invitations to the 2027 Masters. The champion of 2026 receives a lifetime exemption to The Open until age 60 and remains exempt in the other three majors until 2031. If the winner is a PGA Tour member, that exemption extends through 2031.

In addition to the course changes, the 2026 Open will feature a new “drivable” fifth hole, adding strategic variety to the front‑nine. The course’s blend of long par‑5s, challenging bunkers, and classic links character continues to attract players who relish a traditional yet demanding test of skill.

In short, the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale promises a rich mix of heritage, modern design, and favourable weather that could produce low scores. With a field stacked with the world’s top golfers and a course updated for contemporary play, the event is set to write another memorable chapter in the Open’s storied history.