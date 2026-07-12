Tom Kim Claims Genesis Scottish Open Title with Bogey-Free Final Round

On a bright Sunday at the 18‑hole Old Course, South Korean rookie Tom Kim stitched together a masterclass finish to lift the Genesis Scottish Open crown. A flawless 6‑under 64 on the last day of play—no bogeys, no hiccups—earned him a $1.575 million payday from the $9 million purse and a spot in next week’s 2026 British Open at Royal Birkdale.

Kim’s run began with a birdie on the par‑5 1st, followed by a second on the 4th and a third on the 7th. Those early gains vaulted him into a two‑shot lead after the 12th, where he added a fourth birdie. From there, the rookie kept his composure, breezing through the final 51 holes with only a single over‑par. His 6‑under total brought him to 17‑under for the week, a margin that would have been impossible if not for his unwavering consistency.

The field had been a tight cluster before Kim broke away. A sudden weather delay on Saturday’s third round left 15 players within three shots of the top. Matt Fitzpatrick and Michael Thorbjornsen were tied for the lead when the round was called off. But Kim’s steady play turned that logjam into a clear advantage, and by the time the tournament closed, the scorecard was a story of calm dominance.

Min Woo Lee finished a close second at 15‑under, while Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre tied for third. In a surprising turn for the tour’s top dog, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler missed the cut for the first time in almost four years—ending a streak of 78 consecutive made cuts that ranks fifth on the PGA Tour’s all‑time list.

The Genesis Scottish Open, part of the Rolex Series, is the final major‑qualifying event before the Open Championship. Since its debut in 2022, the co‑sanctioned tournament has attracted a $9 million purse, making Kim’s $1.575 million share the largest individual payout. Lee walked away with $985,500, and the players tied for third earned $431,887.50 apiece.

This win marks Kim’s fourth PGA Tour title. He first broke through in 2023 at 24 years old and has since become one of the youngest players to reach four victories. When he entered the week, he was ranked No. 66 in the Official World Golf Rankings—a position that already secured him a place in the 2026 British Open.

Royal Birkdale, a course that has hosted the championship ten times since 1954, will test Kim’s links‑ready skills next week. The Open Qualifying Series awards spots to the top performers in the Scottish Open who are not already exempt, and Kim’s triumph guarantees him a berth in the field.

Kim’s recent performances—an impressive finish at the U.S. Open and a tie for second at the 2023 British Open—demonstrate his ability to compete at the highest level. His flawless round in Scotland showcases the consistency he will need to thrive on the winding fairways of Royal Birkdale.

Beyond the financial boost, the victory provides a confidence‑building platform as the Open Championship approaches. With the links course and the pressure of a major looming, all eyes will be on how Kim adapts to the unique challenges of Royal Birkdale.

As the 2026 Open draws near, the world will be watching a young star who has already proven he can play the game at its finest. Whether he can translate his Scottish success to the Royal links remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Tom Kim’s name has now become synonymous with high‑stakes golf.