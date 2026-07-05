On a July 3 night that could have been lifted straight from a music video, pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce tied the knot in the heart of New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The arena, normally a roar‑filled sports venue, was transformed into an intimate ceremony that welcomed more than 500 friends and family, including models Gigi Hadid and Lena Dunham. Actor Adam Sandler, a long‑time friend of the duo, stepped up to the mic as the officiant.

The ceremony’s centerpiece was the exchange of vows, a moment that left many in awe. According to two guests who spoke to NBC News, both Swift and Kelce penned their own vows and read them aloud from gold‑bound books. Each set of vows lingered for about 20 minutes, making the exchange one of the longest in any wedding ceremony. Swift even sang part of her vow, while Kelce’s delivery was described as “more emotional” than hers, with one guest noting that the football star was the one who cried.

The guest list read like a celebrity directory. In addition to Adam Sandler and the couple’s close friends, the event drew the attention of Good Morning America co‑hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, as well as veteran newscaster George Stephanopoulos. Stephanopoulos, who was present at the event, later reflected on the vows in a Saturday morning broadcast, saying, “The ceremony was great. Adam Sandler, funny and touching. Vows, everything you would hope for: real, vulnerable, serious, and silly.” He added that the ceremony felt intimate despite the large venue.

A light‑hearted touch came from Lena Dunham, who told a bawdy joke to the estimated 1,000 guests in attendance. While the joke wasn’t the focus of the ceremony, it added a playful tone to an otherwise formal proceedings.

The couple kept the wedding low‑key in terms of traditional wedding parties—no bridesmaids or groomsmen were mentioned in the coverage, and the focus remained on the personal vows and the presence of close friends and family.

Entertainment outlets were quick to highlight the unique aspects of the ceremony. The use of gold books for the vows, the length of the vow exchange, and the emotional moments shared by Swift and Kelce were among the most frequently cited details.

As of now, the wedding has been described as a “fairy‑tale” celebration that combined the worlds of pop music and professional football in a memorable way. The ceremony’s intimate setting, heartfelt vows, and the presence of high‑profile guests all contributed to a wedding that has captured the public’s imagination.

The couple’s union is the latest example of a high‑profile marriage that blends celebrity culture with personal authenticity. While the wedding itself was a private celebration, the details that emerged—particularly the 20‑minute vow exchange and the emotional delivery—have become the defining moments of the event.

The wedding took place on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, and the ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler. Swift and Kelce’s vows, read from gold books and lasting about 20 minutes each, remain the most talked‑about aspect of the day.

The event has set a new standard for celebrity weddings, showing that even in a large venue, a personal and emotionally resonant ceremony can stand out.