Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown to Sixers for Paul George and Draft Picks

When the Celtics announced on July 1 that Jaylen Brown would trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, the league felt a seismic shift. The deal—Brown for guard Paul George, two first‑round picks and two second‑round picks—marks the end of a decade‑long era for Boston and the beginning of a fresh chapter for Philadelphia.

Brown’s tenure in Boston spanned ten seasons, a period that saw the Celtics rack up 530 regular‑season wins and 86 playoff victories, the most of any franchise in the NBA. In that time the team captured its 18th championship in 2024 and finished in the top five for both offensive and defensive efficiency for four straight seasons, even after star Jayson Tatum missed the first 62 games of the 2025‑26 campaign.

For the Sixers, the trade is a strategic upgrade at the shooting guard and small‑forward spots. Brown is more than six years younger than George and has appeared in 337 games over the last five seasons versus George’s 239. The additional first‑ and second‑round picks give Philadelphia more flexibility to shape its roster in the coming years.

Statistical context

Brown has been a reliable scorer for Boston. In the 2025‑26 regular season he averaged 20.0 points per game on a true‑shooting percentage of 57.1%. In the playoffs he posted 19.6 points on 57.4% shooting. He has played 15 more playoff games than any other player over the past decade and earned Eastern Conference finals and Finals MVP honors in 2024.

The Sixers finished the 2025‑26 season with a points‑per‑100‑possessions rating of 106.3, placing them below the league average. Their shot quality ranked 29th among teams, while Brown’s individual shot quality was 26th lowest among 182 players with at least 500 field‑goal attempts. He also attempted at least ten pull‑up jumpers per game—a metric linked to offensive efficiency.

In the paint, the Celtics have struggled for three seasons, ranking last in the percentage of shots taken in the paint and capturing only 41% of all team attempts in 2025‑26. Brown’s paint shooting percentage was 57.5% on 50% of his attempts, whereas George’s paint percentage was 50.7% on 27% of his attempts. Brown also had a higher free‑throw rate (.347) than George (.216). While the trade does not directly address the Celtics’ low paint shooting or free‑throw rate, the addition of center Mitchell Robinson is expected to increase rim pressure and offensive rebounding.

Defensive considerations

Paul George is a former NBA All‑Defensive Team member and has been a solid perimeter defender. At 36, however, his defensive impact may wane in the coming season. The Sixers will also rely on George’s defensive ability alongside Robinson and guard Derrick White.

The Celtics have historically allowed 5.2 more points per 100 possessions with Brown on the floor than off it over the last four seasons, indicating an on‑off discrepancy that could affect defensive performance.

Implications for the teams

For Philadelphia, the trade delivers a younger wing who can contribute immediately and a set of draft picks that can be used to acquire additional talent. It also provides the team with more certainty about its lineup, as Brown’s recent injury history has been less of a concern.

For Boston, the trade signals a shift toward rebuilding. The franchise now holds two first‑round and two second‑round picks, which could be used to draft or trade for future All‑NBA talent. The team will need to address its low paint shooting and free‑throw rate, potentially through roster adjustments and changes in offensive strategy.

The trade is the latest significant transaction in the early NBA offseason and underscores the ongoing rivalry between the Celtics and Sixers, the two franchises that have faced each other the most in NBA history.

Current status

The Celtics and Sixers have completed the trade and will begin preparing for the 2026‑27 season with their new rosters. No further moves have been announced at this time.