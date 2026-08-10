Preparations Intensify as Seoul Gears Up for World Youth Day 2027

In Seoul, the countdown to the world’s largest Catholic youth gathering is ticking. From August 3‑8, 2027, the city will host a global assembly of young Catholics, with Pope Leo XIV expected to travel to the city for the second World Youth Day (WYD) ever held in Asia. The event follows the 1995 WYD in Manila, which drew an estimated 4‑5 million participants and set a record for the largest attendance at a papal event.

With a year left, the pace of planning has accelerated. In July, representatives from the Vatican’s Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life visited South Korea to review progress and meet with bishops who will host pilgrims during the diocesan days that precede the main festival. Archbishop Peter Soon‑taick Chung of Seoul said the archdiocese has spent the past three years laying the groundwork for the gathering. In a statement he added, “The year ahead will be the time to complete our preparations and welcome young people from every part of the world.” He emphasized that WYD Seoul 2027 should showcase hope and the hospitality of Korea.

Registration opens in October. The official website lists travel, accommodation, and visa requirements, and offers a step‑by‑step guide for prospective pilgrims. The program will include a series of Masses, cultural activities, and a final Mass in the presence of the Pope.

Parishes and dioceses worldwide are already preparing young people for the pilgrimage. In Australia, Father Michael Duck Young Kong, a parish priest in Mordialloc, has been speaking to Catholic Youth Australia and Melbourne’s archdiocesan team about Korea’s Catholic history and culture. He also uses social media to share language tips and describe what pilgrims can expect when they arrive in Seoul. He notes that the city’s energy—its pace, scale, and intensity—may feel overwhelming at first, but he sees it as part of the pilgrimage experience.

Father Kong says he hopes the event will awaken lasting spiritual growth in participants. He describes WYD as a moment for young people to encounter a living Church, a universal faith, and holiness, and to respond to the vocation they have been called to.

In a symbolic gesture, the organizing committee released the official theme song, “Confidite, Ego Vici Mundum” (Take Courage! I Have Overcome the World), on August 3, 2026. The song was chosen from 434 submissions, including 294 from outside Korea, and was written by Korean composer Francis Jiyoon Kim. It is available in both a pop version and a classical version, and the international version contains lyrics in six languages.

Volunteers are needed for a range of tasks, from logistics to hospitality. The official website lists opportunities for young people who wish to serve during the festival. In September, a group of youth ministers will visit Korea to meet with local organizers and discuss ways to support the event.

The next steps for organizers include finalizing the detailed schedule, confirming the number of participants, and completing infrastructure upgrades in Seoul. Registration will begin in October, and the event is expected to draw a large international crowd, as it has in past WYDs.

The world’s Catholic youth will gather in Seoul in August 2027, marking the first time a Christian‑minority country hosts the festival and the first under Pope Leo XIV’s papacy. The event is poised to be a significant moment of faith, cultural exchange, and global community for young Catholics worldwide.