World Athletics U20 Championships 2026 Wrap-Up: Oregon 26 Sets New Records and Delivers Historic Performances

Eugene, Oregon, was ablaze with speed, strength and sheer talent as the 21st World Athletics U20 Championships – officially dubbed Oregon 26 – wrapped up on 9 August. Five days of track‑and‑field drama at Hayward Field saw 1,659 athletes from 137 countries sprint, jump, throw and walk their way into history.

The competition ran from 5 to 9 August, producing a medal haul that spanned 42 nations and 24 gold‑medal winners. The United States topped the table with 12 golds, eight silvers and six bronzes, while Jamaica and Italy also carved out strong finishes.

Record‑setting performances were the name of the game. Six world U20 records fell:

Le’Ezra Brown (USA) ran the men’s 110 m hurdles in 12.72 seconds. Isaac Beacroft (AUS) completed the men’s 5 000 m race walk in 18:40.37. The USA men’s 4 × 100 m relay finished in 38.16 seconds. Italy’s mixed 4 × 100 m relay set a provisional world record of 41.21 seconds. Great Britain & Northern Ireland’s mixed 4 × 100 m relay posted 41.60 seconds. Australia’s mixed 4 × 100 m relay recorded 41.64 seconds.

In addition, 11 championship records were shattered, including Tate Taylor’s 19.83‑second run in the men’s 200 m and Jayden DeLeon’s 44.47‑second finish in the men’s 400 m. Emmanuel Kiprono (KEN) claimed the men’s 3 000 m in 7:28.28, while Serena Di Fabio (ITA) took the women’s 5 000 m race walk in 20:57.57.

The combined‑events section produced five standout performances:

Liam Belo Da Silva (SWE) cleared 2.15 m in the decathlon high jump and threw 51.67 m in the discus. Thea Brown (GBR) ran the 100 m hurdles in 13.23 seconds in the heptathlon. Zola Ndouma‑Mona (FRA) threw 14.72 m in the heptathlon shot put. Zalán Zeemen (HUN) ran 13.70 s in the decathlon 110 m hurdles.

The championships also yielded 17 area U20 records and 111 national records, and a staggering 601 personal bests.

Key athletes stepped into the spotlight. USA sprinter Tate Taylor became the first American to sweep the 100 m and 200 m at a World U20 Championships, also anchoring the men’s 4 × 100 m relay victory. Jamaica’s Shanoya Douglas earned gold in the mixed 4 × 100 m relay, silver in both the 100 m and 200 m, and became the first Jamaican to capture a relay medal at this level.

The mixed 4 × 100 m relay made its debut at Oregon 26. Italy’s team won the inaugural event, setting a provisional world record, while Great Britain & Northern Ireland and Australia posted world‑record‑level times.

Hayward Field, the venue that hosted the championships, carries a storied legacy in track and field. Rebuilt between 2018 and 2020 with generous support from alumnus Phil Knight, its 420‑foot elevation and north‑south track orientation are prized by sprinters for the optimal wind conditions.

With a total of 165,463 points awarded, Oregon 26 is now the highest‑scoring edition of the competition, surpassing the 164,878 points earned by Cali 2022.

The event’s success underscores the growing depth of talent in the U20 category and sets the stage for many of these athletes to step onto the senior world stage in the coming years. As the championships concluded on 9 August, they left a legacy of record performances and a clear demonstration of the next generation’s potential in world athletics.