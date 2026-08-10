California Bald Eagle Jackie Dies at 14 After Illness, Ending 10-Year Live-Stream Legacy

When the first sunrise over Big Bear Lake painted the sky gold, a 14‑year‑old bald eagle named Jackie began a story that would capture the hearts of millions.

Jackie, born in 2012, is believed to be the first documented bald eagle hatched in Big Bear Valley. A summer rescue brought her to the Ojai Raptor Center, where she began a decade of public service that would inspire a generation of wildlife lovers.

In 2018, the Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) installed a wildlife camera near her nest. The live‑stream became an internet phenomenon, drawing more than a million followers by 2026. Viewers could watch her build a nest, lay eggs, and raise eaglets—all from the comfort of their own living rooms.

Jackie’s story was amplified by her longtime mate, Shadow. Together they weathered harsh winter storms, failed nesting attempts, raven attacks, and the heartbreaking loss of eggs and eaglets. Their partnership produced six chicks—Stormy, Spirit, Sunny, Gizmo, Luna, and Sandy—each of whom became a new chapter in the live‑stream saga.

The summer of 2026 brought a quiet crisis. Jackie vanished from the nest area for several days, then was found grounded near Big Bear Lake. Veterinarians diagnosed severe anemia, kidney inflammation, and other complications. She was transported to a wildlife rehabilitation facility and later to the Ojai Raptor Center’s ICU, where intensive care and oxygen therapy were administered.

Despite the best efforts of the team, the eagle’s condition remained critical. On August 10, the center posted a social‑media update that Jackie “remained critically ill” and that her death would be deeply felt by the thousands who had followed her journey.

Jackie’s online presence went beyond entertainment. Teachers incorporated her story into lessons on wildlife biology, retirees found companionship in watching her nest, and families gathered around screens to see her incubate eggs during snowstorms. The pair even appeared in an episode of CBS’s NCIS, and an artist from Apple Valley painted a portrait of the couple.

Her life became a rallying point for habitat preservation around Big Bear. Conservation advocates cited Jackie’s story to push for protection of eagle foraging grounds and to raise awareness of the broader recovery of the species in California—once threatened by habitat loss, hunting, and the pesticide DDT.

After her passing, the Ojai Raptor Center transferred Jackie’s remains to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The center’s statement expressed heartbreak and gratitude for the privilege of caring for her, while encouraging supporters to back ongoing rehabilitation efforts. Links to the Ojai Raptor Center’s Bald Eagle Rehabilitation Campaign and to the San Dimas Raptor Rescue were provided.

Jackie’s death marks the end of a decade‑long chapter in California wildlife conservation. Her story, captured on camera, helped millions learn about bald eagles, nesting behavior, and the importance of protecting natural habitats. Though her nest will no longer be live‑streamed, her legacy lives on through the offspring she raised and the public awareness she helped generate.

The tale of Jackie reminds us that even celebrated wildlife can face unseen health challenges. Her passing underscores the ongoing need for conservation, medical care for injured animals, and public engagement in protecting the natural world.