Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $905 Million Ahead of Monday Draw, No Winner Yet

A staggering $905 million is on the line for Monday’s Powerball draw, the biggest pot in the game’s history that hasn’t yet found a winner. The jackpot swelled after Saturday’s drawing on Aug. 8 produced no match of all six numbers.

In the Saturday draw, the five white balls were 5, 9, 35, 54 and 63, while the red Powerball landed on 7. The Power Play multiplier for that night was 3, meaning any non‑jackpot prize would have been tripled. The advertised jackpot is $905 million, with a cash‑value estimate of $391.9 million.

Players face odds of 1 in 24.9 to win any prize and a daunting 1 in 292.2 million to hit the jackpot. With no ticket matching all six numbers, the pot rolled over to Monday’s drawing, marking the 43rd draw in the current streak.

Although the jackpot stayed empty, four tickets matched all five white balls and earned the $1 million prize. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida, Michigan and New York. A fifth ticket, sold in Texas, matched the five white balls and the Power Play, taking home $2 million.

The last time a Powerball winner claimed the top prize was May 2, 2026, when two tickets in Florida and Texas split a $20 million jackpot. Winners can choose a lump‑sum payment or an annuity that pays 30 installments over 29 years, with each payment rising 5 % annually. Both options are presented before taxes.

Powerball tickets are available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom. Drawings occur three nights a week—Monday, Wednesday and Saturday—at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time from the Florida Lottery’s headquarters in Tallahassee.

At $905 million, the current pot ranks eighth on the list of the largest Powerball prizes. The top seven prizes, in descending order, are: 1. $2.04 billion (Nov. 7, 2022, California) 2. $1.817 billion (Dec. 24, 2025, Arkansas) 3. $1.787 billion (Sept. 6, 2025, Missouri/Texas) 4. $1.765 billion (Oct. 11, 2023, California) 5. $1.586 billion (Jan. 13, 2016, California/Florida/Tennessee) 6. $1.326 billion (Apr. 6, 2024, Oregon) 7. $1.08 billion (July 19, 2023, California)

The jackpot will keep rolling over until a ticket matches all six numbers. If no winner emerges, the pot will increase by at least $2 million per drawing.

The Multi‑State Lottery Association (MUSL) oversees Powerball, along with other high‑stakes games such as Mega Millions. Players must match five numbers from a pool of 69 white balls and one red Powerball from a pool of 26. The minimum jackpot starts at $20 million in annuity form.

Power Play is an optional add‑on that multiplies non‑jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 for an extra $1 per play. Saturday’s Power Play multiplier of 3 would have turned the $1 million prize into $3 million for the tickets that matched all five white balls.

As of Monday, Aug. 10, the jackpot remains at $905 million, and the next drawing will decide whether a new record is set or the pot continues to grow. The steady rise of the Powerball jackpot underscores the game’s popularity across the United States and the United Kingdom, and the relentless hope of players chasing life‑changing sums of money.