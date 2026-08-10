Timber Fire in Big Sur Grows to 1,723 Acres, Evacuation Orders Expanded

A blaze that sparked in the Los Padres National Forest southeast of Loma Vista on Saturday night has now consumed 1,723 acres and is only 5 % contained as of Monday afternoon.

CAL FIRE’s incident update, released at 12:26 p.m. Monday, tracks the fire’s dramatic rise: from 180 acres early Sunday to 800 acres by Monday morning, 1,330 acres by midday, and the current 1,723‑acre figure.

At 11 p.m. Sunday, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued an immediate evacuation order for zones MRY‑F025, MRY‑F026, MRY‑F027 and the northern portion of MRY‑F028. The order also covers the Ventana Inn. Evacuation warnings remain in effect for zones MRY‑F023, MRY‑F024 and the southern part of MRY‑F028.

An evacuation order means residents must leave because of an immediate threat to life and property. Officials urge those in order zones to bring families, pets, emergency kits and essential documents. People in warning zones are advised to pack a go‑bag and arrange care for pets and large animals.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire ignited at about 9:38 p.m. Saturday. It is blazing on steep, rugged terrain that makes it difficult for crews to reach and suppress the flames. CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 has been called in to assist.

Aviation resources were heavily deployed on Sunday and will keep working as weather permits. Fortunately, no structures have been damaged or destroyed, and there have been no civilian or firefighter injuries or fatalities.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the Timber Fire.

A roughly 16‑mile stretch of Highway 1—from Point Sur Lighthouse to Partington Canyon near mile marker 37.5—is closed to the public. Residents may still pass through, but motorists are urged to avoid the area and obey all evacuation orders.

The County of Monterey has set up a Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP) at the Big Sur Station Multi‑Agency Facility. The TEP will operate through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., or until evacuation orders are lifted. The American Red Cross will provide comfort kits, water and snacks.

The SPCA Monterey County said it will allow evacuees to leave their pets with them if they need to.

The fire’s rapid expansion has prompted the broadened evacuation orders and the closure of a major scenic roadway. Residents and visitors in the affected zones are advised to stay tuned for updates via Alert Monterey County at alertmry.org/alerts.

The incident remains a developing story. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.