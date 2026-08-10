White Shark Pulls Lifeguard Underwater at Scarborough Beach, Maine

On a bright Saturday afternoon, August 8, 2026, the calm waters off Scarborough Beach State Park were rattled by a dramatic encounter that has everyone in Maine talking.

A white shark, the ocean’s most iconic apex predator, grabbed a lifeguard’s rescue torpedo—a buoy‑attached flotation device that helps swimmers in distress—and pulled him several feet underwater. The shark dragged the lifeguard about five to six feet below the surface before the keeper managed to yank the strap free and swim back to shore unharmed. No injuries were reported.

The incident unfolded off the coast of Scarborough, a town in Cumberland County on Maine’s southern shoreline. As the lifeguard fought to recover his device, the crowd of beachgoers watched in stunned silence, and the water around the torpedo rippled with the shark’s sudden movements.

Shortly after the encounter, park officials closed the beach to swimming for roughly an hour while lifeguards and public‑safety personnel assessed the situation and monitored the surrounding waters. The closure was lifted once authorities confirmed that the area was safe.

"The shark activity and the circumstances of the encounter are consistent with other incidents observed in the area," said Daryen Granata, Scarborough’s Marine Resource Officer. He added that the event had been reviewed and corroborated by John Chisholm, a shark expert at the New England Aquarium. Granata also warned that a significant number of white sharks have been seen in the waters off Scarborough Beach and nearby Higgins Beach. Recent sightings have included multiple sharks moving through near‑shore waters and sandbar areas.

In light of the incident, the Scarborough Public Safety Team has issued a reminder to beachgoers that white sharks are an ongoing concern in the region. The team advises people to pay close attention to lifeguards and posted beach advisories, exit the water when instructed, avoid swimming near schools of fish, seals, or areas where birds are feeding, avoid swimming alone, and report any shark sightings to lifeguards or local public‑safety personnel.

The town will continue to monitor shark activity. In addition, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry announced that Mile Beach, Half‑Mile Beach, and East Beach at Reid State Park in Georgetown will remain closed to swimming on Monday. The closures are due to numerous shark sightings over the past three days.

This incident marks the first confirmed direct physical encounter between a white shark and a person in the water at Scarborough Beach, according to a report from TechTimes. While white sharks are apex predators, they rarely attack humans; most bites occur out of curiosity or mistaken identity.

The incident has prompted officials to emphasize the importance of staying alert and following safety guidelines when swimming in coastal Maine waters. The town’s public‑safety and marine‑resource teams remain on alert for further sightings and will continue to provide updates to the community.

For now, the situation is contained. The lifeguard was unharmed, the beach reopened after a brief closure, and authorities are monitoring the waters closely to ensure public safety.