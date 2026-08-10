Portland IndyCar Race: Newgarden, McLaughlin, and Malukas Show Strong Performances Ahead of Canadian Debut

The 14th round of the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series unfolded on Sunday, August 9, 2026, at Portland International Raceway in Oregon. In the 110‑lap Grand Prix of Portland, three of the series’ most formidable drivers—Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, and David Malukas—steered their Chevrolet‑powered machines through a day of strategic gambits and hard‑knuckled racing.

Newgarden, piloting Team Penske’s No. 2 Astemo Chevrolet, began the race from 14th after a pit‑lane speeding penalty in Saturday’s qualifying. An early caution on lap 8 gave the team a chance to switch from the primary Firestone compound to an alternate, a move that forced an extra pit stop but allowed Newgarden to weave through the front of the field. He grabbed the lead for a handful of laps and finished eighth, earning seven points. In a post‑race interview, Newgarden praised the crew’s execution and strategy, noting that the race had “looked like we might be able to come away with a top five” before other drivers overtook him on the final cycle.

Scott McLaughlin, the No. 3 Sonsio Chevrolet driver, started 13th and was the only Team Penske driver to launch on the alternate Firestone tire—a compound that proved superior for the day. Early on, he struggled with understeer, but a well‑timed first pit stop on lap 27 pushed him into the top 10. The Sonsio crew tweaked the front wing during subsequent stops, improving handling, yet McLaughlin couldn’t breach the top five. He finished seventh, earning eight points, and highlighted the crew’s rapid stops and the decision to pit two laps earlier than planned, calling it a “wild card” that kept everyone on their toes.

David Malukas, driving the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet, began 15th after a six‑position grid penalty for an engine change at Nashville. He made an early push, moving up two spots, but was penalized again during the lap‑8 caution for blocking Alexander Rossi in Turn 4. He slipped back to 14th before his first pit stop on lap 30. The team adjusted the front wing to address severe understeer, allowing Malukas to climb back into the top 10 by race’s end. He finished 12th, earning three points, and reflected on the learning curve of his first year with the team, noting that while the car had good pace, “missed potential” remained.

Portland was the first of two consecutive new circuits for IndyCar, as the season’s schedule shifts to Canada for the inaugural Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham. The Markham street circuit—situated in the Toronto suburb of the same name—will feature a 12‑turn, 2.19‑mile layout and marks the series’ first Canadian race since 2024. Fox will televise the Canadian event at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Portland race highlighted the importance of tire strategy and pit‑lane precision. The early lap‑8 caution proved pivotal for teams that could adapt swiftly. Newgarden’s extra stop paid off in terms of race pace, while McLaughlin’s understeer issues underscored the value of mid‑race setup tweaks.

In sum, the race showcased the depth of talent in the 2026 IndyCar field and set the stage for the upcoming Canadian round. As the series expands its geographic reach, fans can look forward to more street‑course excitement in the coming weeks.

The 2026 season continues to build on the momentum of previous years, with IndyCar maintaining its status as the premier open‑wheel championship in the United States. The Portland event, with its blend of strategic decisions and driver skill, will be remembered as a key chapter in the season’s narrative.