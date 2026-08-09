Controversy at Stage 8 of Tour de France Femmes: Niewiadoma Accuses Gery of Blocking

On the penultimate day of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes, a seemingly innocuous left‑hand bend 6.5 km from Nice’s finish line erupted into a high‑stakes confrontation that could sway the race’s final outcome.

The drama unfolded as Dutch sprinter Demi Vollering unleashed a decisive attack on the uphill section before the turn. A clip posted to X by user PJ Bouten shows Vollering at the front, with Polish rider Kasia Niewiadoma and French rider Célia Gery a half wheel behind. As the group approached the bend, Gery cut inside while Niewiadoma stayed on the outside. The tighter line pushed Niewiadoma close to the gutter, forcing her to momentarily freewheel and lose contact with Vollering’s wheel.

After the stage, Niewiadoma said she felt “blocked” by Gery and that the teammate had forced her to stop pedalling near the barriers, calling the move “childish.” Vollering, meanwhile, defended Gery, insisting the young rider was simply following standard racing strategy. FDJ United‑Suez sports director Lars Boom told Wielerflits that Gery had done nothing wrong. Boom added that he had instructed Gery to stay in Vollering’s wheel until after the turn and then drop away quietly, describing the action as a good idea.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) jury reviewed the incident and found no illegal action. The post‑race communique issued by the race organisers did not mention the event, leaving the dispute largely to social media.

The controversy quickly ignited a flurry of reactions online. Gery received death threats, prompting FDJ to condemn the harassment. Niewiadoma’s husband, former professional cyclist Taylor Phinney, posted on Instagram stories that the move appeared “dirty riding” and “resembling something petty you would see in a junior race.” He acknowledged his bias but stated he stood with Niewiadoma.

This episode is part of a broader debate about tactics in the peloton. In a sport where riders often open gaps for teammates, squeeze rivals into sub‑optimal lines, and use the inside of corners to gain advantage, the line between aggressive racing and illegal blocking can be thin.

Stage 8 proved pivotal for the general classification. Vollering’s attack earned her a stage win and the yellow jersey, which she took from Niewiadoma by eight seconds. The move left Niewiadoma with an eight‑second deficit and a loss of the overall lead.

No further statements have been issued by the riders or teams involved since the initial comments. The UCI has not altered its decision, and the debate over whether Gery’s line was fair or not is likely to continue for months.

The incident underscores the complexity of race dynamics at the highest level of women’s cycling and highlights how a single corner can influence the outcome of a Grand Tour.