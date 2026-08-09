Downey Shooting Leaves Three Dead; Police Kill Armed Suspect

A gunshot rang out just before dawn on a quiet block of Downey Avenue, turning a domestic dispute into a tragedy that left three family members dead.

Saturday morning, police were dispatched to the 11800 block of Downey Avenue near De Palma Street after reports of gunfire. Officers from the Downey Police Department arrived just before 8 a.m. and found an adult man with a gunshot wound and an adult woman who had also been shot. Both were rushed on stretchers to a nearby medical facility, where they were pronounced dead.

Neighbors recalled the chaos. “You could hear a lady screaming, just yelling, maybe after the gunshots, and she was just yelling and screaming,” said Mario Quintero, who lives next door. Video footage from the scene shows the victims being moved and police surrounding the complex while an armed suspect remained inside.

Using a loudspeaker, officers called out to residents and ordered the suspect—identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) as Javier—to come out with his hands up. When he approached, the officers fired and killed him.

The LASD, which is investigating the incident, said the suspect’s approach prompted the shooting. The department also confirmed that the two victims who were shot earlier were also killed. In a later update, the sheriff’s department stated the incident appears to be an isolated domestic‑violence event involving the suspect and family members, and that there is no known threat to the community.

The identities of the three people who died and their exact relationships remain unknown. Police have not yet released any further details about what sparked the initial dispute. Deputies said no officers or civilians were injured during the officer‑involved shooting. Downey Avenue was closed to the public while investigators worked the scene, limiting residents’ access to their homes and parking spots.

Neighbors expressed shock at the sudden violence. “It’s gut‑wrenching to think something like that can happen right around the corner from your house, where your kids ride their bikes and scooters and stuff,” said Tito Marino, who told Eyewitness News. “Here in the city of Downey, you know, we pride ourselves in community watch and keeping a close‑knit together. So to see this is unfortunate.”

The LASD, the largest sheriff’s department in the United States, took over the investigation after deputies arrived around 7:50 a.m., following reports of gunfire. They found an adult man and an adult woman who had been shot and were transported to a medical facility where both were pronounced dead. The armed suspect, later identified as Javier, approached the officers and was shot by them. The department has not released any additional details about the suspect’s identity or the victims’ relationships. Officials have stated that the incident is isolated and poses no known threat to the broader community.

Downey Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours, disrupting local traffic and limiting residents’ access to their homes and parking. Residents reported being woken by the gunshots and expressed shock at the sudden violence.

According to the sheriff’s department, “Based on the information currently available, this appears to be an isolated domestic violence‑related incident involving the suspect and family members.” “There is no known threat to the community.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890‑5500. The incident remains under investigation, and no further arrests have been announced.