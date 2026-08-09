Tommy John Sends Farewell Message to Yankees as He Battles Bladder Cancer

On August 8, 2026, the New York Yankees released a heartfelt note from 83‑year‑old former pitcher Tommy John, who is fighting a recurrence of bladder cancer. The message arrived just before the club’s Old‑Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium, giving the legend a chance to say goodbye to the fans who followed his 26‑season career.

In his brief statement, John thanked the Yankees organization and the Steinbrenner family for the opportunity to share his thoughts. He also expressed deep gratitude to Dr. Frank Jobe, the Dodgers’ surgeon who performed the first ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction that would later bear John’s name. The pitcher noted that the procedure has saved the careers of countless MLB arms.

The Yankees confirmed that John is still battling health issues from his home in Bradenton, Florida, and that he is currently in hospice care. He was first diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2024 and has undergone treatment ever since.

John’s baseball journey began in 1963 with the Cleveland Indians and spanned six teams: the Indians, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, California Angels, and Oakland Athletics. He appeared in 760 games, 700 of them starts, and finished with a 288‑231 win‑loss record and a 3.34 earned‑run average. Over 26 seasons, he earned four All‑Star selections.

The Old‑Timers’ Day event featured a ceremonial game between the Yankees and the Atlanta Braves. Both starting pitchers—Gerrit Cole for the Yankees and Chris Sale for the Braves—are All‑Star arms who have undergone Tommy John surgery. The game ended 5‑4 in favor of the Yankees.

John’s note also reflected on the legacy of the surgery. He recalled the 1974 injury that nearly ended his career and the 1975 season he missed to recover. He credited the operation with extending his playing days and noted how it has become a common procedure among modern pitchers.

The Yankees’ announcement emphasized that John will never forget the support of fans and teammates throughout his career. Though he could not attend the Old‑Timers’ Day festivities, the team honored him with a tribute and a moment of silence.

At present, John remains in hospice care in Bradenton. No further public statements have been released, and the Yankees have not announced any additional plans regarding his health. The tribute on August 8 served as a farewell from a player whose name has become synonymous with a life‑saving procedure.

The event highlighted the enduring impact of Tommy John’s legacy on baseball and underscored the personal challenges he continues to face.