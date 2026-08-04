U.S. News & World Report Names MD Anderson No. 1 Cancer Hospital in 2026-27 Best Hospitals Ranking

When you hear the name MD Anderson, it’s almost like a cancer‑care brand in its own right—and the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals survey confirms that status. On April 4, 2026, the organization released its 2026‑2027 edition, the 37th time it’s been putting hospitals to the test.

MD Anderson tops the list with an almost perfect score of 99.3 out of 100, the highest mark awarded to any U.S. hospital that year. It’s a clear indicator that the University of Texas’ flagship cancer center is still the gold standard for patients and providers alike. Not far behind, New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering scores 88.7, and Boston’s Dana‑Farber Brigham lands at 84.8. The rest of the top‑10 follows a familiar pattern: Mayo Clinic in Rochester (82.6), Massachusetts General (81.0), Johns Hopkins (79.9), Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (79.5), Northwestern Medicine‑Northwestern Memorial (79.3), Stanford Health Care‑Stanford Hospital (78.6), and a tie between Mount Sinai (New York) and UCSF Health‑UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) at 77.8.

The rankings are part of a much larger survey that evaluates more than 4,400 hospitals across the country. U.S. News pulls data from patient experience surveys, clinical outcomes, care‑related factors, and expert physician reviews, then applies a weighted methodology that the organization publishes in a public document. That transparency is why the rankings have become a go‑to reference for patients, insurers, and policymakers.

For the first time, U.S. News is also rolling out regional specialty rankings. These new lists focus on cancer, cardiology and heart‑vascular surgery, orthopedics, and rehabilitation, and they’ll cover 96 metropolitan areas. Ben Harder, the chief of health analysis, explains, “Because most patients choose providers close to home, this year’s debut of regional specialty rankings gives them an easy new way to evaluate their local options.” A total of 505 hospitals will earn the title of Best Regional Hospital, a move that should help people find high‑quality care without having to travel across state lines.

The top five cancer centers have stayed put from the 2025‑26 edition, underscoring the consistency of the leading institutions. MD Anderson’s 12th consecutive year at the top is the longest streak in the survey’s history, a testament to its sustained excellence.

Beyond the headline names, the full list of the top 50 hospitals for cancer treatment is posted on the U.S. News website, along with a separate list for pediatric cancer care. Patients and families can use these rankings to have informed conversations with their providers, while the new regional lists help those who need specialized care closer to home.

Since its first ranking in 1990, U.S. News has shaped patient choice and health‑care policy. The Best Hospitals survey is just one of several tools the organization publishes each year, but it remains the most widely referenced guide for high‑quality medical care.

With the addition of regional specialty rankings, the impact of the survey is set to expand. More patients will be able to locate world‑class care in their own communities, all while benefiting from the rigorous data analysis that underpins the national rankings.

For a deeper dive into how the scores are calculated—or to see the full list of hospitals—visit the U.S. News website or review the public methodology document linked in the 2026‑27 Best Hospitals release.