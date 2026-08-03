USC and Notre Dame Agree to Four-Game Rivalry Series Starting in 2030

After decades of silence, the USC‑Notre Dame showdown is back—and it’s kicking off early.

On Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, the University of Southern California and the University of Notre Dame announced a four‑game, home‑and‑home series that will revive their historic rivalry from 2030 through 2033. The first clash will be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030, followed by a return leg at Notre Dame Stadium on Aug. 30, 2031. The 2032 and 2033 matchups will be slotted into the first three weeks of each season, a sharp departure from the traditional late‑season showdown.

The agreement emerged after months of back‑and‑forth. USC’s leadership, now a Big Ten member, pressed for an early‑season slot, citing the rigid calendar that conference play imposes. Notre Dame, steeped in tradition, wanted to keep the game in the final week of the season. The two schools finally found middle ground, but the compromise came at a cost: Notre Dame agreed to cancel a previously planned home‑and‑home series with Indiana for 2030 and 2031.

“We felt like the best thing for our program was to play this game early in the season,” said USC head coach Lincoln Riley. “I think this benefits USC. I think this benefits Notre Dame. I think this benefits college football.” Riley added, “We want to play this game. That has never changed. That will never change.” USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen echoed the sentiment, noting, “USC’s historic rivalry with Notre Dame holds a special place in the history of college football.”

The series will once again feature the Jeweled Shillelagh trophy, the symbol of a rivalry that dates back to 1926. As of 2025, the teams have met 96 times, with Notre Dame holding a 51‑37‑5 advantage in the all‑time series. USC’s record against Notre Dame is 37‑53‑5, excluding the 2005 win that was later vacated by the NCAA.

The rivalry has survived interruptions in 1943‑45, when World War II caused cancellations, and in 2020, when the Pac‑12 Conference cancelled all non‑conference games in response to the COVID‑19 pandemic. The 2021 matchup marked the first time the game was played in consecutive years in Indiana.

Television coverage will follow the existing agreements: the Los Angeles game will air on the Big Ten Network, while the Notre Dame home game will be broadcast on NBC. The early‑season timing is unusual for a rivalry that has traditionally been a late‑season showdown with national championship implications.

The four‑game series is a home‑and‑home arrangement, with each school hosting two games. The 2032 and 2033 matchups will be scheduled for Week 1, Week 2, or Week 3 of the respective seasons, keeping the rivalry in the early part of the schedule.

The decision, announced on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, represents a significant development for both programs. It restores a rivalry that has been one of the most celebrated in college football, while accommodating the scheduling realities of a Big Ten member and an independent program. The move is expected to generate excitement among fans, alumni, and former players, underscoring the enduring appeal of the USC‑Notre Dame rivalry in the modern college football landscape.