Spider-Man: Brand New Day Breaks Record, Giving Marvel Studios Four Biggest U.S. Openings Ever

On a bright July 31, 2026, Spider‑Man: Brand New Day hit theaters and immediately rewrote the box‑office playbook. The film raked in a staggering $360 million over its opening weekend in the United States and Canada—just enough to eclipse the 2019 juggernaut Avengers: Endgame, which had pulled in $357 million. That win makes Brand New Day the largest domestic opening in Hollywood history.

With this triumph, Marvel Studios now holds the top four U.S. opening weekends ever: Avengers: Endgame ($357 million, 2019), Avengers: Infinity War ($257 million, 2018), Spider‑Man: No Way Home ($260 million, 2021), and the new record‑setter, Brand New Day ($360 million). The film’s first three days on the global stage pushed its total to $932 million, and projections suggest a $1 billion milestone is on the horizon. Analysts even speculate the movie could hit $2 billion if the current momentum sticks.

Kevin Feige, Marvel’s president, admitted the numbers were "overwhelming, frankly, to find ourselves in this position on a Monday morning." He added that the studio hadn’t expected Endgame’s record to be broken, yet he was "happy" that the 38th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had done so. Feige credited the creative team—Destin Daniel Cretton, Tom Holland, and Amy Pascal—and praised Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman for enabling Marvel to produce the film four times.

The story picks up after Peter Parker erases his identity in No Way Home. With Zendaya and Jacob Batalon out of the picture, Peter continues to guard New York City while confronting a mysterious entity that threatens the metropolis. The enigmatic foe, portrayed by Sadie Sink, was kept under wraps to preserve the surprise for audiences.

Feige emphasized that Brand New Day "sets up more Spider‑Man films and the future of the MCU," and that the buzz around the movie bodes well for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday event slated for December. He also noted the film’s success demonstrates that audiences respond to well‑crafted, well‑made stories.

"When audiences respond to a movie that’s well‑crafted and well‑made, it’s a reminder that success builds success," Feige said. He added that the film tackles themes of loneliness and the dangers of staying in our apartments alone, glued to our phones.

After the global tour, Holland and Zendaya will take a break, according to Feige. Brand New Day is the first installment in a new trilogy starring Holland and marks Phase Six of the MCU.

The record‑breaking opening weekend confirms that the MCU’s strategy of incremental, interconnected storytelling continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.