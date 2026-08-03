18-Year-Old Nathan Thomas Sets Guinness Record as Youngest Male Professor

At 18 years and 346 days old, Nathan Thomas, an electrical engineering prodigy from Florida, shattered a 306‑year‑old record to become the world’s youngest male professor when he stepped onto the podium at Miami Dade College in August 2023. His appointment eclipsed that of 19‑year‑old Scottish mathematician Colin Maclaurin, who held the title for more than three centuries.

Thomas’s journey began far earlier than most. He enrolled at Miami Dade College at age ten, transferred to Florida International University at fourteen, and, with honors, earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in electrical engineering before turning nineteen. In August 2023, the college hired him to teach COP 2270—“C for Engineers”—a course that dives into complex computing and programming. The class, composed largely of students close to his own age, offered him a rare opportunity to mentor peers rather than juniors.

Guinness World Records officially recognized the milestone on July 27, 2026. The organization noted that Thomas’s appointment made him the youngest male professor ever recorded. He is just 16 days younger than Alia Sabur, who was named the youngest female professor in 2008 after starting to teach at Konkuk University in Seoul at 18 years and 362 days old.

When asked about the experience, Thomas said the instructor’s age “doesn’t really factor into that.” He emphasized that his focus is on doing his job well and helping students who are willing to put in the effort. He revealed that both of his parents are engineers and that mathematics “always clicked” for him, drawing him to STEM. Watching students grasp concepts, he added, offers a different kind of satisfaction than solving a problem himself.

Outside the classroom, Thomas is enrolled in the University of Miami School of Law, with plans to earn a juris‑doctor degree in 2028. He continues to teach online courses while pursuing his legal studies, balancing two demanding careers.

The record underscores a growing trend of young professionals stepping into academia, but Thomas’s case remains singular because of his early academic achievements, professional teaching experience, and ongoing legal education.

Today, Thomas remains a full‑time faculty member at Miami Dade College, teaching engineering courses online and preparing for his future law career.