San Francisco Giants Execute Five Trades in Final 24 Hours Before MLB Deadline

In a flurry of moves that would make even a Vegas slot machine blush, the San Francisco Giants rattled off five trades in the final 24 hours before the August 3, 2026 MLB trade deadline. The blockbuster package saw the Giants part ways with a veteran right‑hander, a power‑hitting second baseman, a promising reliever, a bright‑spot starting pitcher, and a left‑hander with a bright future—while bringing in a mix of relievers, pitching prospects and a top shortstop prospect.

The first domino fell Sunday night when the Giants sent veteran right‑hander Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves for right‑hander Anthony Molina, who was optioned to Triple‑A Sacramento. Mahle had posted a 5.13 ERA and a 4.38 FIP in 18 starts for the Giants that season. The trade marked the end of Mahle’s tenure in San Francisco and was the opening salvo of the club’s sell‑off.

A few minutes later, the Giants struck again. Boston sent left‑hander Erik Miller—who had a 2.76 ERA in 32.2 innings for the Giants—and minor‑league outfielder Carlos Gutierrez to San Francisco in exchange for shortstop Marcelo Mayer. Mayer, the 2021 first‑overall pick, had struggled in his brief MLB stint and was on the injured list with a forearm injury.

The most headline‑making trade came Monday morning. The Giants traded three‑time batting champion Luis Arraez and reliever Caleb Kilian to the Philadelphia Phillies for pitching prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair. Arraez was batting .324 with a .801 OPS and had earned an All‑Star nod before the trade. Marquez, the Phillies’ No. 4 prospect, had posted a 1.25 ERA in 59 innings between Single‑A and High‑A, while Gair, a 23‑year‑old reliever, had a fastball that routinely reached 102 mph.

Later that day, the Giants sent starting pitcher Robbie Ray to the San Diego Padres for two prospects: pitcher Miguel Mendez and shortstop Joniel Hernandez. Ray, who had a 10‑6 record and a 3.08 ERA in 22 appearances for the Giants in 2026, was in the final year of a five‑year, $115 million contract. The Padres’ prospects were ranked No. 4 and No. 9 in San Diego’s system, respectively.

The first trade of the day involved outfielder Heliot Ramos. Ramos, who had a .264 average with nine homers and 34 RBI in 74 games for the Giants, was sent to the Yankees for left‑hander Henry Lalane, the Yankees’ No. 5 prospect, and infielder Kaeden Kent, the No. 13 prospect in the New York system.

All five moves were completed in the 24 hours before the 3 p.m. deadline, a period during which the Giants had not made any selling moves until the last day. The trades have bolstered the Giants’ prospect pool, with MLB.com updating the San Francisco top‑30 list to slot Ramon Marquez at No. 7, Miguel Mendez at No. 13 and Joniel Hernandez at No. 21.

What’s clear is a shift in the Giants’ strategy—from veteran pitching to a focus on young talent. By exchanging established players for prospects, the club has added depth to its farm system while also acquiring a shortstop prospect in Marcelo Mayer and a reliever in Anthony Molina. The deadline moves underscore the Giants’ willingness to trade up in the market and reshape their roster for the future.

The next steps for the Giants will involve integrating the new prospects into their minor‑league system and assessing the impact of the roster changes on the 2027 season. The team’s front office has not issued further statements beyond the trade confirmations.