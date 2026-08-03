Cubs Acquire Kevin Gausman in Trade for Two Blue Jays Prospects

On the night of August 2, 2026, the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays sealed a deal that will bring veteran right‑hander Kevin Gausman to Chicago in exchange for two promising minor‑league prospects, infielder Ty Southisene and outfielder Brett Bateman. The announcement came less than 24 hours before the MLB trade deadline, set for Monday, August 3 at 6 p.m. ET.

Gausman, who has spent the last five seasons with the Blue Jays, has been a cornerstone of Toronto’s rotation. Over that span he has posted a career ERA of 3.23, struck out 1,122 batters in 1,067 innings, earned All‑Star honors in 2021 and 2023, and led the American League in strikeouts in 2023. He also helped the Jays reach the 2025 postseason, which ended in a World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After his final start with the Jays, which concluded amid a standing ovation from the Toronto crowd, Gausman said, "This has been the best decision I ever made. To come here."

The Blue Jays’ front office, which has been in a rebuilding mode since the 2025 season, framed the trade as a necessary step to move forward. Former Jays general manager John Schneider added, "I think Kev will go down as one of the best free‑agent signings this organization has made, especially from a pitching standpoint. He’s remarkably consistent, a professional, a good teammate, low maintenance, everything that you want in a front‑line dude. He pitched in big games, the postseason, the World Series and Opening Day. He’s exactly what you’re hoping for."

The two prospects the Blue Jays receive are both highly regarded in the Cubs’ system. Ty Southisene, a 24‑year‑old shortstop, has been a contact hitter. He has not hit a home run in 156 minor‑league games but boasts a .311 batting average, a .431 on‑base percentage and 31 stolen bases in 37 attempts between Single‑A and High‑A. Brett Bateman, 24, is an outfielder who also excels at making contact. In Triple‑A he is batting .312 with a .431 on‑base percentage and 20 stolen bases.

The trade comes at a time when the Blue Jays are still looking to add depth to their rotation. Earlier in the day, the Jays acquired Jameson Taillon, who had been designated for assignment by the Cubs, to fill a spot in the starting lineup. The Jays also have a number of other pieces that could be used in future deals, including pitcher Shane Bieber, outfielder George Springer, catcher Daulton Varsho, shortstop Luis Urías and pitcher Jeff Hoffman.

The Cubs, meanwhile, are adding a proven arm to a rotation that has struggled to find consistency. Gausman’s experience in high‑pressure situations is expected to help the Cubs as they look to contend in the National League Central.

The trade is part of a larger wave of moves that have come to the fore as the 2026 MLB trade deadline approaches. Other teams have announced significant transactions, such as the Dodgers acquiring pitcher Skubal, the Yankees acquiring infielder García from the Nationals, and the Rays adding Peralta in a deal with the Mets.

With the trade completed, the Blue Jays will now have two young prospects to develop while the Cubs will have a veteran pitcher who can contribute immediately. The trade underscores the reality that the Blue Jays have been in a seller’s position for several seasons, and the Cubs are looking to add a reliable arm to a rotation that has been in flux.

The trade will be finalized when the deadline passes on Monday, August 3. Until then, both teams will continue to evaluate their rosters and consider additional moves that could shape their 2026 campaigns.