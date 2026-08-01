Nirmal Purja and Nine Fellow Climbers Killed in Broad Peak Avalanche

When the sun was high over the Karakoram on Thursday, July 30 2026, a group of ten climbers—led by the legendary British‑Ne­pali mountaineer Nirmal Purja—were on a routine push toward Broad Peak’s summit. What began as a typical high‑altitude expedition turned into a nightmare when an avalanche tore through the slope between Camp 2 and Camp 3, at roughly 6,600 m (21,700 ft).

Search teams, aided by military helicopters, combed the face the following days. Four bodies were recovered on Friday, and three more the next day. Three climbers remain missing, their remains still hidden beneath the snow. Harsh weather and thin air have stalled helicopter flights, leaving rescuers to work in a relentless, wind‑blasted environment.

Elite Exped, the expedition company founded by Purja, confirmed the tragedy on Saturday. “The world has lost one of mountaineering’s greatest climbers,” the company wrote, adding it mourns all the lives lost. President Irfan Arshad Khan of the Alpine Club of Pakistan echoed the sentiment, describing the group as “courageous climbers from different nations united by their passion for the mountains.” He praised the military, civilian rescuers and sherpas who have been tirelessly working the search.

Purja, 43 at the time of his death, earned the nickname “Nims Dai” among climbers. In 2019 he summited all 14 of the world’s 8,000‑meter peaks in a record 189 days—a feat captured in the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible. Though his record was broken in 2023, he remains a towering figure in mountaineering lore.

Among those lost were Omani Nathira Ahmed, whose body was flown to Islamabad; American Mallory Geis, attempting her first 8,000‑meter peak in Pakistan, whose remains are still at a hospital in Skardu; and Nepalese Bahadur Gurung. The team also included Sakhi, a guide, geographer and high‑altitude photographer, who was expected to complete his final major ascent before the disaster struck.

Avalanches, falling ice, rockfall, extreme altitude and sudden weather changes are daily hazards in northern Pakistan. Broad Peak, the world’s 12th highest mountain at 8,051 m (26,414 ft), is notorious for its technical difficulty and has claimed lives on previous climbs.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan’s statement reminded climbers that the mountain’s beauty is matched only by the immense risks it presents. “This incident serves as a stark reminder of the peril inherent in high‑altitude mountaineering,” the president said.

By August 1, all ten climbers have been confirmed dead. Search and recovery operations continue, but the brutal conditions make progress difficult, and the bodies of the remaining climbers have not yet been located. It remains uncertain when, or if, they will be recovered.

The loss of Purja and his teammates underscores the relentless dangers that confront mountaineers in the Karakoram, highlighting the need for vigilant preparation, respect for the mountain’s power, and continued investment in rescue capabilities.

The mountaineering community worldwide mourns the passing of Nirmal Purja and his companions—a profound loss for a sport that thrives on daring, endurance and the pursuit of the impossible.