Brewers Acquire Catcher Bo Naylor and Reliever Codi Heuer from Guardians in Trade for Yoho and Perkins

On the early morning of August 1, 2026, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cleveland Guardians shook up their rosters in a move that felt like a mid‑season power‑play. Milwaukee swapped reliever Craig Yoho and outfielder Blake Perkins for catcher Bo Naylor and reliever Codi Heuer, a trade that landed two Cleveland players—both of whom had been shuttling through the Guardians’ Triple‑A affiliate—into the Brewers’ system.

The transaction, announced by both clubs within the first hour of the deadline weekend, was officially sealed a few minutes later. Naylor, 26, and Heuer, 29, are slated to start the season with the Nashville Sounds, Milwaukee’s Triple‑A club. Naylor’s major‑league résumé spans five seasons with Cleveland, where he batted .199 with a career on‑base plus slugging (OPS) of .651. Heuer, meanwhile, has appeared in eight games for the Guardians this year, posting a 4.66 earned run average (ERA).

For the Brewers, the deal is a calculated shuffle in a roster that has been busy at the trade deadline. Yoho, who joined Milwaukee in 2025, had been a reliable bullpen arm, posting a 3.15 ERA and a 0.85 walk‑and‑hit‑per‑inning (WHIP) over 20 innings this season. Perkins, a right‑handed outfielder who debuted in 2023, has bounced between the majors and minors, offering versatility on the field.

The trade reflects Milwaukee’s broader strategy to stay competitive as the 2026 season pushes toward the postseason. By adding a catcher with experience behind the plate and a reliever with recent workload in Cleveland, the Brewers are addressing positions that have seen fluctuations in performance and availability. Naylor’s familiarity with the Guardians’ pitching staff could ease his transition, while Heuer’s recent innings in Cleveland suggest he can be a dependable arm in Nashville’s rotation.

Cleveland, on its side, gains a seasoned bullpen pitcher and a flexible outfielder. Yoho’s experience in Milwaukee’s bullpen, combined with Perkins’ ability to play multiple outfield spots, gives the Guardians a chance to bolster their depth as they aim to climb the American League Central standings.

The trade was negotiated early on the deadline weekend, a period when both teams were evaluating their needs and options. Milwaukee’s front office had already been active in the trade market, and the acquisition of Naylor and Heuer is the latest example of the team’s willingness to make moves to keep the roster competitive.

While the trade does not involve high‑profile free agents or marquee players, it underscores the ongoing adjustments teams make as the season unfolds. The Brewers’ decision to trade a bullpen arm and an outfielder for a catcher and a reliever indicates a focus on positional balance and the desire to keep options open for the remainder of the year.

The trade will be monitored closely as the season continues. Milwaukee will watch how Naylor and Heuer perform with the Nashville Sounds and whether they can contribute at the major‑league level if called upon. Cleveland will evaluate Yoho’s fit in their bullpen and Perkins’ role in the outfield.

In the coming weeks, both the Brewers and Guardians will likely keep assessing their rosters and may make additional moves as the trade deadline approaches. The current transaction is a clear example of how teams can exchange players to address immediate needs and position themselves for the remainder of the season.

The trade is now official, and both teams will watch how the new additions perform as the 2026 season progresses toward the playoffs.