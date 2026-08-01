Indiana Fever Extend Winning Streak as Caitlin Clark Sets Guard Triple-Double Record

The Indiana Fever stretched their current run to five straight victories after a 112‑98 triumph over the Portland Fire on Friday night. With that win, the Fever now boast seven wins in eight games, a clear sign that the season’s finish is shaping up in their favor.

At the heart of the win was guard Caitlin Clark. She poured in 26 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, and handed out 10 assists in a performance that not only gave the Fever the edge but also etched her name deeper into WNBA lore. Clark’s triple‑double ties her for third all‑time in league history and makes her the guard with the most career triple‑doubles.

Clark’s recent outings have been a blur of brilliance. The night before the Portland game, she exploded for 45 points and 10 assists against the Seattle Storm. She followed that with a 32‑point effort against the same team on Tuesday. Across her last five games, she averages 29.4 points, 9.0 assists, and 3.8 made three‑pointers. Her shooting percentages—56% from the field, 49% from beyond the arc, and a flawless 91% from the free‑throw line—showcase a player who has returned to peak form after a season‑long back injury.

Clark’s injury story is part of why her current performance feels so sweet. She’s been listed on the injury report for 20 of the Fever’s 29 games this season. While the back issue limited her to just 13 games during her sophomore campaign, she’s stayed on the floor in most of the current season’s contests.

Fans have taken to social media to react to Clark’s fireworks. One comment read, “Not bad for the 11th best guard in the league.” Another shouted, “That’s genuinely insane.” A third fan declared, “The fact that Caitlin isn’t among the MVP favorites right now is simply ridiculous. She is currently one of the best players in the league. There is no denying it.” Other comments included, “Here come the haters!” and, “She’s healthy again. Scary hours for the rest of the league.”

Her season averages—21.5 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game—reflect a player who’s consistently a triple threat. Clark is scheduled to return to action on Sunday when the Fever travel to Minnesota for a showdown against the 24‑6 Lynx.

The Fever’s recent run has been built on a combination of sharp offensive execution and resilient defense. The 112‑98 win over Portland was a showcase of the team’s ability to establish a lead and close out games. Clark’s triple‑double highlighted her playmaking and rebounding prowess, turning the Fire’s momentum into a Fever advantage.

In the league’s record books, Clark now sits tied for third in all‑time triple‑doubles and is the guard with the most career triple‑doubles. Her achievements have been recognized by WNBA officials and analysts, and she has been featured in league publications.

Looking ahead, the Fever face a tough test against the Minnesota Lynx, who hold a 24‑6 record. Clark’s health and performance will be critical to the Fever’s chances of extending their streak and positioning themselves for a playoff berth.

In short, the Indiana Fever’s five‑game winning streak is anchored by Caitlin Clark’s historic triple‑double against the Portland Fire. Clark’s return from injury and her consistent scoring, assisting, and rebounding have propelled the Fever to a strong position in the standings as they prepare for their next game in Minnesota.