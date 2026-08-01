Spain Sees 60,000 Migrants Flood Ceuta, EU Faces Schengen Fallout

On July 30‑31, 2026, a sudden surge of about 60,000 people leapt from Moroccan shores into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, a move that slammed local services into overdrive and pushed the death toll to at least 67. Spanish officials say that nearly every person who crossed on July 30 has now been escorted back to Morocco.

The flood of arrivals prompted Interior Minister Fernando Grande‑Marlaska to declare the situation “almost entirely reversed” and to order the erection of a 500‑meter inflatable sea barrier to block further illegal entries. At the same time, Madrid dispatched troops, police, drones, divers and boats to both Ceuta and its neighbor Melilla, where hundreds of crossings were also reported.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez took a sharp tone in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, branding the response of several EU member states as “selfish, polarising and unlawful.” He asserted that Spain had re‑established border control in less than 48 hours and reminded that Ceuta is not part of the Schengen Area. Sánchez accused some European governments of attacking Spain “driven by prejudice, fake news, ignorance, or political interest.”

In reaction, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni temporarily suspended the EU’s border‑free Schengen arrangement with Spain. She called the scenes in Ceuta “shocking” and clarified that the suspension would not affect Spanish citizens or other EU nationals traveling to Italy. Finland’s Interior Minister Mari Rantanen and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen echoed Italy’s stance, urging the EU to consider all options, including a suspension of Schengen cooperation. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš also called for a temporary halt to Spain’s Schengen membership.

The European Union’s interior ministers will convene by video conference on Tuesday to discuss the crisis. Twenty‑two of the EU’s 27 countries have signed an open letter requesting emergency talks, citing “serious concerns” about the developments in Ceuta. The letter notes that Spain and Morocco are working closely to ensure the swift return of migrants and that a video conference would help mobilise EU instruments and support for Spain to restore “effective control” of the border.

Other European leaders weighed in as well. France tightened checks on its border with Spain and increased police presence. Portugal’s Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said he was considering reinforcing border checks. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz backed Spain’s intention not to allow illegal migrants onto the European continent and demanded that Morocco “take back illegal migrants immediately.”

In Washington, the State Department blamed Spain’s migration policies for the incident. Former President Donald Trump called the situation a “catastrophe” and described it as an invasion of a country by hundreds of thousands of people.

Spain’s framing of the crisis has been defensive, pointing to trafficking gangs as the root cause. Prime Minister Sánchez blamed these gangs for the surge, calling the incident a “violation of Spain’s territorial integrity.” He said the gangs had misread a Supreme Court ruling that migrants who stop at sea while trying to reach Ceuta or Melilla cannot be summarily returned to Morocco without due process.

Ceuta has long been a focal point for migrants attempting to reach Europe. In 2021, about 8,000 people entered Ceuta over a matter of days, exacerbating diplomatic tensions with Morocco. Morocco has suffered from high unemployment and has seen Gen Z anti‑government protests demanding better opportunities and public services.

Spain’s broader immigration policy has also come under scrutiny. In April 2026, the government approved plans to grant legal status to 500,000 undocumented migrants, allowing them to be formally integrated into the workforce. The policy was criticized by Italy’s right‑wing prime minister, who warned it could affect its neighbours.

The European Parliament approved tougher migration rules in June, granting authorities broader powers to return irregular arrivals.

The crisis in Ceuta has highlighted the fragility of the EU’s external border management and the tensions that can arise when a single enclave experiences a sudden influx of migrants. The upcoming EU interior ministers’ meeting will decide how the Union will respond to the immediate crisis and what longer‑term measures may be needed to prevent a repeat.

The current situation remains under close scrutiny by EU officials, Spanish authorities, and international observers. Spain continues to monitor the border and maintain its security measures while engaging with Morocco and other EU partners to manage the flow of migrants.