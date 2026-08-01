CBS Places Tony Romo on Leave After Milwaukee Arrest; J.J. Watt Steps In as Lead Analyst

On July 31, 2026, CBS Sports issued a terse press release that sent shockwaves through the football world: former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo would be on leave "until further notice" after his arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Milwaukee. The same day, the network announced that former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt would take Romo’s place as the network’s top NFL analyst.

Romo’s legal troubles began on July 23, when the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office pulled him over following a golf tournament. Officers noted that he failed several field‑sobriety tests, and an open bottle of alcohol was discovered in his vehicle. A court date has been set for September 21, 2026. The arrest was reported by the Eastern Herald, TMZ, and the sheriff’s office itself.

CBS’s move comes on the heels of a 10‑year, $180 million contract the network signed with Romo in 2020—still carrying $72 million in guaranteed money. That deal contains a broad morals clause that covers conduct that could bring the employee or the network into public disrepute or scandal. In practice, it is interpreted to include actions that violate public morals or decency.

If CBS decides to terminate Romo for cause under that clause, he would forfeit the remaining $72 million. The contract also includes an arbitration provision, meaning any dispute would likely be resolved outside of court. Romo’s legal team would need to prove that CBS has applied the clause inconsistently—perhaps by pointing to other broadcasters who engaged in similar conduct without facing termination.

By placing Romo on leave and elevating Watt, CBS appears to be positioning itself to exit the contract while keeping financial exposure in check. The network could negotiate a settlement that pays Romo a negotiated sum below the guaranteed amount. If arbitration ultimately favors CBS, Romo would still be entitled to the full $72 million.

Watt’s rise to the lead analyst role follows a steady climb within CBS. He joined the network in June 2025 as a studio analyst on "The NFL Today," later partnering with Ian Eagle on the network’s #2 game‑calling team. Now, with Romo on leave, Watt is poised to become the face of CBS’s NFL coverage for the 2026 season.

CBS Sports, part of the CBS Entertainment Group, has long been a heavyweight in sports broadcasting, covering the NFL, college football, golf, and more. Replacing Romo with Watt reflects the network’s need to maintain continuity for viewers while navigating the legal and financial ramifications of Romo’s contract.

The situation remains fluid. CBS has not yet issued a statement about whether Romo’s leave will become permanent or whether a settlement will be reached. The next steps will likely hinge on the outcome of the upcoming arbitration process and any negotiations between CBS and Romo’s representatives.

For now, viewers can expect J.J. Watt to guide CBS’s NFL broadcasts through the 2026 season, while the legal and contractual fallout of Tony Romo’s arrest continues to unfold.