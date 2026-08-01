Hunter Biden Says He Has No Assets as Law Firm Seeks $17 Million in Legal Fees

A deposition transcript released by Hunter Biden’s new attorneys on Thursday shows the former president’s son claiming he owns no assets and that his family is "broke," while a lawsuit filed by the law firm Winston Taylor seeks to collect $17 million in unpaid legal fees.

The deposition, taken on February 9, was part of a civil action in Washington, D.C., in which Winston Taylor alleges that Hunter Biden failed to pay the firm for representation in a range of matters, including criminal prosecutions, congressional investigations and defamation suits. The firm, which was formed in 2026 by the merger of Winston & Strawn and Taylor Wessing, says the debt totals $17 million.

In the sworn testimony, Hunter Biden said, "My family doesn’t have any money, and it’s not their debt anyway. I don’t own anything of any value other than— and I don’t know the value of it—my paintings which I painted myself. So that’s it. And I don’t even have any other assets at all, stocks, bonds, anything like that, savings accounts." He added that he does not own a car, phone or any other personal property.

The deposition was released by the defendant’s counsel after the court’s order to disclose the transcript. No comment has yet been made by the Biden family.

Winston Taylor’s complaint was filed in 2025 and alleges that the firm was aware that Hunter Biden would be unable to pay the fees when it accepted him as a client. The firm says it tried to connect him with donors in the Democratic ecosystem to help cover the costs, but that the client declined.

Hunter Biden has previously been involved in legal disputes that have generated significant public interest. In July 2025 a judge awarded him $1.7 million in a defamation suit, but Winston Taylor has sought to place a lien on the judgment. The defendant in that case, Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, is believed to be overseas, complicating collection.

The deposition also references Hunter’s earlier financial activities. According to public records, he earned a seven‑figure salary while employed by the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings and sold paintings that have generated at least $1.5 million in total sales. However, his tax returns for the first two years of representation by a gallery show gross income of $130,984.

Hunter’s deposition comes amid reports that he has spent large sums on luxury hotels, alcohol, and other personal expenses. A 2025 investigative piece noted that he had spent heavily on crack cocaine, prostitutes and expensive jewelry for his brother’s widow, whom he was romantically involved with.

The Biden family’s financial situation has also been a topic of public discussion. A 2025 Wall Street Journal report noted that former President Joe Biden accrued roughly $800,000 in personal debt after leaving office and faced increased property taxes on his Delaware home. The report also said that the former president has struggled to book paid speaking engagements, a common source of income for former presidents.

According to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, Joe Biden receives more than $400,000 a year in government pensions from his time in Congress and the White House.

The lawsuit is still pending. The court has not yet ruled on whether the $17 million claim is enforceable or whether Hunter Biden can be compelled to pay. The case is expected to proceed to discovery, during which both sides will exchange documents and depositions.

Representatives for Hunter Biden and former President Joe Biden have not responded to requests for comment.

The deposition underscores the legal and financial challenges facing Hunter Biden, who has been the subject of multiple investigations and lawsuits over the past decade. The outcome of the Winston Taylor case could have significant implications for his personal finances and public profile.

The Biden family’s financial disclosures remain a matter of public record, and the legal proceedings are being monitored by both supporters and critics of the former president’s family.

The court’s next hearing is scheduled for September 2026, at which point the judge will consider the arguments presented by both parties regarding the enforceability of the $17 million debt.

The case illustrates the complex intersection of personal finance, legal obligations, and public scrutiny that can arise when a public figure’s family members are involved in high‑profile legal disputes.