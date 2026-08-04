California In-N-Out Employee Ashley Garibay Identified as Victim in Twin Falls Mass Shooting

On August 1 2026, a newly opened In‑N‑Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, became the scene of a brutal mass shooting that claimed three lives and injured seven. The gunman, 24‑year‑old Chad Williams, was found dead from a self‑inflicted gunshot wound, and police say he acted alone.

Among the dead was 23‑year‑old In‑N‑Out employee Ashley Garibay, a Stockton, California native who had flown to Twin Falls to train staff at the restaurant’s March Lane location. Garibay had previously worked at the Stockton In‑N‑Out on March Lane and was known to her colleagues for her energy and dedication.

Her family released a heartfelt tribute, describing her as a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. They called her “an amazing, beautiful soul who loved living life. She was adventurous, outgoing, smart and driven, never letting obstacles get in her way.” The statement added that In‑N‑Out was her first job and that she had dreamed of managing a store one day, and asked the media and public to respect their privacy as they grieve.

In‑N‑Out owner Lynsi Snyder expressed deep sorrow. In a statement she said, “My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I’ve shed.” She described Garibay as “one of our beautiful associates” and noted that the gunman “shot both on our property and off, and ended his life shortly after he took the precious lives of our associate and customers, innocent people who never saw it coming.”

Police reports indicate the shooting began in the afternoon, with the gunman confronted by an armed civilian and an off‑duty Idaho state trooper. Two victims were in critical condition, three were in stable condition, and two had been released from the hospital as of Sunday afternoon. No motive has been released, and authorities are still investigating.

The Twin Falls In‑N‑Out opened on July 24, a week before the shooting, as part of the California‑based chain’s expansion into Idaho. The incident has drawn attention to the state’s open‑carry laws and the broader issue of gun violence in public places.

The shooting is listed in the national record of mass shootings for 2026, which includes incidents with four or more victims. While the number of fatalities in this case was three, the total number of people shot was ten, placing it within the broader context of gun‑related violence across the United States.

The community in Twin Falls and the In‑N‑Out franchise have expressed shock and grief. Local residents and former coworkers of Garibay have not yet spoken publicly. The chain has not yet issued a statement beyond the owner’s remarks.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not released additional details about the suspect’s background or potential motives. The focus remains on identifying the victims, honoring their memories, and ensuring public safety in the wake of the tragedy.