Red Sox-Blue Jays Game Sees Rare Fourth Out After 15-Minute Out-Confusion

When the scoreboard read 2‑1 in favor of Toronto, the real drama unfolded on the field, not in the stands. On August 10, 2026, at Rogers Centre, the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays locked horns in a game that ended 2‑1, but the way the Blue Jays earned their lone run was a textbook illustration of a rare baseball rule.

The confusion ignited in the top of the seventh inning. With runners on first and second and no outs, Nick Sogard launched a low liner to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first. Guerrero’s throw to shortstop Andrés Giménez produced the first out, yet Sogard still reached first and Anthony Seigler advanced to third. The scoreboard still read two outs, and the play was announced as a double play. The second out came when a fly ball was caught by center fielder Brett Bateman. The dugouts were uncertain whether that was the second or third out. Bateman lobbed the ball back to the infield, and it eventually reached first base where Guerrero tagged the bag. The outcome of the play hung in the balance, and the game’s officials and managers began a 15‑minute discussion.

Umpire crew chief Chris Guccione stepped onto the field to explain the situation to the crowd and television audience. He said the play was a “time play,” not a force play. In a time play, the third out is determined by whether the runner crossed home plate before the appeal play was made. Because the Blue Jays’ appeal at first base was made after the runner from third had already crossed home plate, the run counted.

The crew consulted the replay review team in New York. After the review, Guccione announced that the run would be credited to Toronto. The final score remained 2‑1, so the run did not change the outcome.

The rule that governed the decision is Rule 5.09(c)(4) of the Official Baseball Rules. It states that when an appeal play occurs on an inning‑ending play, the appeal decision takes precedence in determining the out. The situation is sometimes called a “fourth out” because it is a legal out made after the third out has already been recorded.

This type of play is very uncommon. Recent examples include a Pirates‑Nationals game on June 29, 2022, and a Dodgers‑Diamondbacks game on April 12, 2009. Manager John Schneider noted that he had encountered a similar play in 2016 while managing the Lansing Lugnuts, Toronto’s Midwest League affiliate.

Both managers commented on the confusion. Schneider said, “They told me that all of my players were across the third‑base line before the umpire waves off the run, which I 100% disagree with.” Interim Red Sox manager Chad Tracy called the situation “very weird” and said, “We’ve got to know there’s one out, regardless of what’s on the board or not.” Max Scherzer, a Blue Jays pitcher, was also eager to share his opinion from the dugout.

The play highlighted the importance of understanding the difference between a force play and a time play. In a force play, a runner must advance because the batter becomes a runner; a run cannot score if the third out is a force play. In a time play, the run can score if the runner crosses home plate before the third out is made.

The Blue Jays’ win was the opening game of the series, and the run that was awarded after the review did not alter the final outcome. The incident, however, will be remembered by fans and officials as a rare illustration of how baseball’s rules can create a moment of confusion and a dramatic resolution.

For the record, the game was played on August 10, 2026, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, and the final score was 2‑1 in favor of the Blue Jays.