Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Democratic Senate Primary, Narrowly Defeating Rep. Haley Stevens

On August 4, 2026, a Michigan Senate primary that had everyone on the edge of their seats ended with a razor‑thin 1‑point margin: Abdul El‑Sayed edged past Rep. Haley Stevens, capturing 48.5% of the vote to Stevens’ 47.5%. The open seat, held by Democrats since 1994, had become the state’s most closely watched primary.

The result feels eerily familiar. In 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Bernie Sanders by a similar sliver in Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary. Yet the geography of the two contests diverged sharply. El‑Sayed pulled ahead in the metro Detroit corridor, a pattern Sanders didn’t achieve in 2016, while Stevens flipped several rural districts that had leaned Republican in recent elections.

The race began with three hopefuls: El‑Sayed, Stevens, and state senator Mallory McMorrow. McMorrow’s July withdrawal left a two‑way showdown that sharpened the ideological line. Stevens, the 11th‑congressional‑district representative and a long‑time establishment favorite, ran on her auto‑industry credentials and pro‑Israel stance. El‑Sayed, a Rhodes Scholar and former epidemiologist, championed Medicare for All, an arms embargo on Israel, and an end to ICE.

Polls in the weeks leading up to the primary were a mixed bag. Early surveys that included McMorrow hinted at a double‑digit lead for Clinton‑style candidates. Once McMorrow exited, the numbers flipped to show El‑Sayed ahead by margins outside the error bars. Michigan’s open‑primary format and diverse electorate made accurate polling a moving target.

The district‑level tally tells the story of a split electorate. El‑Sayed carried five of Michigan’s 13 congressional districts, including the 3rd (Grand Rapids), the 1st (Upper Peninsula), and the 12th (Detroit). In the 3rd he expanded on Sanders’ 2016 margin, while in the 12th he dominated, taking 82% in Hamtramck and 78% in Dearborn—both cities with large Arab‑American populations. Stevens, meanwhile, won the 2nd, 5th, and 9th districts—areas that had voted for Donald Trump by more than 60% in recent presidential elections—by flipping from Sanders’ 2016 support.

Detroit itself was a tight contest. El‑Sayed’s margin over Stevens was less than a 2‑to‑1 ratio, a sharp contrast to Clinton’s 50‑point lead in 2016. The city’s total votes fell from about 126,000 in 2016 to 98,000 in 2026, reflecting demographic shifts and the different stakes of a Senate primary. El‑Sayed’s success in neighborhoods that had previously favored Clinton—such as the downtown‑to‑Highland Park corridor—was attributed to gentrification and a growing progressive base.

Stevens found modest support in Oakland County towns with sizable Jewish populations, like Birmingham and Bloomfield Hills, but underperformed Clinton in those areas. The overall pattern suggests that El‑Sayed’s appeal was strongest among younger, urban, and minority voters, while Stevens drew more support from suburban and rural constituencies.

The razor‑thin finish has spurred a call for unity among Michigan Democrats. Stevens and her supporters have publicly endorsed El‑Sayed, and party leaders have urged the base to rally behind the nominee. The next question is whether El‑Sayed can translate his primary momentum into a competitive general‑election campaign against Republican nominee Mike Rogers, a former congressman who won the GOP primary in 2024.

El‑Sayed’s victory marks the first time a progressive Democrat has won a Michigan Senate primary since the 2016 presidential contest, signaling a shift in the state’s political landscape. The November 3, 2026 general election will decide whether Michigan keeps its Democratic Senate seat or reverts to Republican representation.

The results also underscore Michigan’s evolving demographics. Arab‑American voters in Dearborn and Hamtramck gave El‑Sayed overwhelming support, while Jewish voters in Oakland County were less decisive. Rural districts that had historically leaned Republican shifted toward the progressive candidate, hinting at a realignment that could shape future elections.

In short, Abdul El‑Sayed’s narrow win over Haley Stevens reflects both continuity and change. The race mirrored the 2016 presidential primary in its tight margin but differed in geographic dynamics, with El‑Sayed gaining ground in urban centers and Stevens holding rural strongholds. The Democratic Party now faces the challenge of unifying behind El‑Sayed as he prepares to face a Republican opponent in the November general election.