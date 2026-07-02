Colorados Aspen Acres Fire Rises to 50,000 Acres, Forces Evacuations and International Firefighting Support

The Aspen Acres wildfire, which began in late June in Pueblo and Custer counties, has expanded to more than 50,000 acres and remains completely uncontained. It is now the state’s top priority fire.

The fire has surrounded the town of Beulah and forced mandatory evacuations in Beulah, Rye, San Isabel, and Wetmore. Residents in these communities, as well as those in Burnt Mill Road east of Interstate 25, south of Lake Isabel to Rye, and along Highway 165 from Lazy Acres to Bishops Castle, have been ordered to leave. Portions of Colorado City are under a pre‑evacuation notice, meaning residents should be ready to depart at short notice.

The historic Horseshoe Lodge at Pueblo Mountain Park has been destroyed by the blaze. The loss of the lodge was confirmed by local officials.

To fight the fire, a 650‑person crew from Alaska has taken over operations. Additional resources are arriving from California, with 100 engines already on the scene. The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, led by Mike Morgan, has warned that if another large fire starts, resources may be diverted from the Aspen Acres effort.

Officials have urged the public to exercise caution over the upcoming holiday weekend. They specifically asked residents to avoid celebrations that could spark new fires.

Evacuation centers are open at St. Charles Mesa Recreation Center in Pueblo, Lange Hall in Westcliffe, and Pathfinder Regional Park in Florence. Residents can also use the Colorado Disaster Recovery Navigation Tool online for updates.

Road closures are in effect across the affected area. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, July 2, the Colorado Department of Transportation listed closures on COTrip.org.

According to reports, the fire has destroyed at least 155 structures in Pueblo and Custer counties, including homes, barns, and outbuildings. Other sources note that the blaze has taken down more than 180 structures.

The fire’s rapid growth has prompted the state to bring in additional firefighting teams from Alaska and California. The 650‑person crew from Alaska is already engaged in operations, while 100 engines from California are arriving to support the effort.

The Aspen Acres fire is one of six major wildfires burning across Colorado, which together have scorched nearly 127,000 acres. The state has mobilized resources from multiple states to address the widespread damage.

The fire’s expansion has also led to the closure of 12 Mile Road and the opening of an evacuation shelter at the Pueblo County Recreation Center.

Officials continue to monitor the situation closely. The fire remains uncontained, and the state’s fire agencies are working to prevent the spread to surrounding communities.

The situation remains fluid, and residents are advised to stay tuned to local news, official social media channels, and the Colorado Disaster Recovery Navigation Tool for the latest information.

The Aspen Acres wildfire underscores the ongoing risk of large fires in Colorado’s dry, windy conditions. It also highlights the need for coordinated firefighting efforts across state lines.

The state’s fire prevention and control division has emphasized that the best way to protect communities is to reduce the chance of new ignitions.

The current status is that the fire is still active, with no containment, and the state is continuing to deploy additional resources to try to control the blaze.

As the situation develops, officials will provide updates on containment, structure loss, and evacuation status.

The Aspen Acres fire remains a critical emergency for Colorado residents and a reminder of the importance of fire prevention and preparedness.