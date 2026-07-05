Paul Pelosi Faces Hit-and-Run Charge in Napa County After Convertible Crash

When a Napa County road turns into a courtroom drama, even the most seasoned drivers can find themselves in hot water.

On a sunny Friday afternoon, Yountville’s quiet streets were rattled by a collision that would soon make headlines. At roughly 2:30 p.m., a brown convertible traveling northbound on Yount Street slammed into the rear of a parked vehicle that wasn’t occupied. A bystander, quick to notice the mishap, dialed 911 and described how the driver—later identified as Paul Pelosi, the 86‑year‑old husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—stopped briefly before vanishing from the scene.

Deputies arriving on the scene found more than just a dented bumper. A California Highway Patrol vehicle was parked behind the convertible, partially blocking Yountville Cross Road, and the damage to the struck car’s rear matched the impact on Pelosi’s own vehicle’s front‑right side. When questioned, Pelosi told investigators that he had hit something but didn’t know what it was, and that he kept driving until his car was disabled.

The sheriff’s office clarified that Pelosi was not taken into custody, a common practice for misdemeanor hit‑and‑run cases. Instead, a re‑evaluation referral will be sent to the California Department of Motor Vehicles because Pelosi is an elderly driver. Officers tested him for alcohol and drugs; the preliminary screening was negative, and no DUI was suspected.

The incident was publicly reported by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office on July 4, 2026. Pelosi’s family issued a statement saying he has personally apologized to the owner of the damaged vehicle and has offered to cover the repairs. Speaker Pelosi declined to comment further.

Pelosi’s legal history is not new. In May 2022, he was arrested for driving under the influence in Napa County and later pleaded guilty to a single count of DUI. That incident involved a collision with a Jeep, resulting in a brief jail sentence and a suspended license.

Yountville, a picturesque town famed for its wineries and tourism, is an incorporated municipality in Napa County, California’s wine country. It lies within the larger San Jose‑San Francisco‑Oakland metropolitan statistical area.

Under California Vehicle Code §20002, a hit‑and‑run is defined as leaving the scene of an accident without stopping to provide information or render assistance. Penalties for a misdemeanor hit‑and‑run can include up to one year in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, and a suspension of the driver’s license. Because Pelosi is 86, the DMV may consider additional factors when evaluating his driving record.

No injuries were reported in the collision; the incident was limited to property damage. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office has not yet announced whether a formal charge will be filed, but a recommendation for a misdemeanor hit‑and‑run charge has been made.

The case has drawn public attention not just because of Pelosi’s high profile as the spouse of a former Speaker of the House, but also because it underscores the legal responsibilities that apply to all drivers, regardless of status. The outcome will be decided by the county prosecutor’s office, which will review the evidence and determine whether to file formal charges.

At present, the only known next steps are the DMV re‑evaluation referral and the pending decision by the prosecutor’s office. The public will be informed if a formal charge is filed or if the matter is resolved through a civil claim for damages.