Chris Gotterup Wins the 2026 John Deere Classic, Earns $1.58 Million and 500 FedExCup Points

Chris Gotterup captured the 55th edition of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, finishing 20‑under par (264) to take the title by one stroke over Max Homa. The 26‑year‑old posted a 9‑under 62 in the final round, the lowest score of the tournament, and added 500 FedExCup points to his 2026 total. The victory also earned him a $1,584,000 check, the largest single‑tournament payout in the event’s history.

Gotterup’s win marks his third PGA Tour title of 2026 and ties him with Matt Fitzpatrick for the most victories this season. He has won five times in 84 career starts, a remarkable rate that has drawn attention from analysts and fans alike. The 9‑under 62 on Sunday was a flawless round that saw Gotterup avoid any bogeys, allowing him to surge from a five‑stroke deficit after the third round to finish ahead of a strong field.

Max Homa finished second with a 265 (–19), earning 300 FedExCup points and $959,200. The 35‑year‑old’s performance is his best finish since the 2023 Genesis Invitational, and the points lift him to 49th in the FedExCup standings. Homa’s run to the runner‑up spot underscores his continued presence among the tour’s top competitors.

The third‑place group was a three‑way tie among Lucas Glover, Lee Hodges and Ben Kohles, each finishing 266 (–18) and earning 145 FedExCup points and $466,400. Glover’s finish is his first podium of the season, while Hodges has not appeared in a top‑three finish since winning the 3M Open in 2023. Kohles, a 36‑year‑old veteran, finished T3 but recorded a bogey‑six on the 18th hole after a difficult approach, which cost him a potential solo victory.

Other notable performances included Mac Meissner, Jackson Suber and Doug Ghim, who all tied for sixth with 267 (–17), 91.667 FedExCup points and $297,000. Ryo Hisatsune, Zach Johnson and Zac Blair tied for ninth with 268 (–16), 75 points and $239,800 each. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyler Duncan and Blades Brown tied for twelfth, while Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler and Chandler Phillips all finished T15.

The tournament also saw Blades Brown finish T12 as a non‑member, earning 60.667 FedExCup points and $187,000, and Preston Stout finish T15, a swing back that keeps him in the top 100 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Defending champion Brian Campbell missed the cut, and the field of 79 cashers reflected a wide spread of earnings and points.

The John Deere Classic, played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, is traditionally held the week before the Open Championship. The 2026 edition featured a record prize fund of $8.8 million, and the winner’s share of $1.58 million was the largest single payout in the tournament’s history. With the addition of 500 FedExCup points, Gotterup’s move to sixth in the standings places him among the leaders heading into the final stretch of the season.

In summary, Chris Gotterup’s dominant finish at the John Deere Classic not only secured his third win of the year but also positioned him as a top contender in the FedExCup race. Max Homa’s strong second place and the performances of Glover, Hodges, Kohles and other top finishers highlight the depth of the field, while the record prize money underscores the event’s growing prestige on the PGA Tour.