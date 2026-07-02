Grady Emerson Tops 2026 MLB Draft Rankings, Roch Cholowsky Still Favored to Go First

The 2026 Major League Baseball draft is set to unfold on July 11–12 in Philadelphia, kicking off the weekend after the All‑Star festivities. The Chicago White Sox, having won the draft lottery, will hold the coveted first overall pick.

In a headline‑making shift, MLB Pipeline has moved Fort Worth Christian High School shortstop Grady Emerson to the top of its newly released Top 250 prospects list. Emerson, a 17‑year‑old left‑handed hitter, is now ranked No. 1 overall. Pipeline notes that most teams see him as the player with the most upside, dubbing him the top hitter available from either college or high school. His rapid bat speed and projectable strength could translate into at least 25 home runs in the majors, while his defensive range turns tricky plays into routine.

The elevation follows a thorough evaluation of Emerson’s season. He earned Gatorade’s National High School Baseball Player of the Year award and has been lauded for advanced swing mechanics and the ability to hit hard contact to all fields. Though he doesn’t swing for the fences, his power projection and base‑running instincts give him a well‑rounded profile.

Roch Cholowsky, the UCLA shortstop who has led the Bruins to a No. 1 ranking and earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors for a second straight year, remains the strongest favorite to be selected first overall. Pipeline upgraded Cholowsky’s defensive grade from 60 to 65 and still projects him as a plus hitter with power to match. The analyst points out that the talent gap between Emerson and Cholowsky is narrow, and that Chicago’s upper management may lean toward Cholowsky because he is expected to reach the majors more quickly.

Cholowsky’s background adds context to the debate. He graduated from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, in 2023 and chose to attend UCLA rather than sign a first‑round contract. In a deep class of prep shortstops that year, he was rated the 10th‑best prospect, according to Pipeline.

The updated Top 10 list is: 1. Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian (TX) 2. Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA 3. Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech 4. Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara 5. Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep (FL) 6. Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove (MS) 7. Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech 8. Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas (FL) 9. Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama 10. Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

The draft schedule is as follows: • Day 1 – Saturday, July 11 – 1:00–2:30 p.m. ET: Picks 1–10 (NBC/Peacock) – 2:30–4:30 p.m. ET: Picks 11–40 (MLB Network, MLB.com, MLB TV, MLB+) – 4:30–7:45 p.m. ET: Picks 41–135 (MLB.com, MLB TV, MLB+) • Day 2 – Sunday, July 12 – 11:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. ET: Picks 5–20 (MLB.com, MLB TV, MLB+)

The draft’s placement in Philadelphia dovetails with the city’s All‑Star Game on July 14 at Citizens Bank Park. Returning to Saturday for the first round marks a shift that has been in place since the draft moved to All‑Star Week in 2021.

While Emerson’s rise to the top reflects his high‑school dominance, Cholowsky’s continued status as the favorite to go first overall underscores the value teams place on college production and the projected speed of development. The White Sox are reportedly weighing both prospects, with some scouts favoring Emerson’s upside and others leaning toward Cholowsky’s readiness.

In short, the 2026 draft is shaping up to be a showcase of elite shortstops, with Emerson leading the charge from high school and Cholowsky maintaining a strong case from the college ranks. The first overall pick will be decided on Saturday, July 11, when the White Sox select the player that best fits their long‑term strategy.