Michigan State President Kevin Guskiewicz Reverses Decision to Leave for Clemson, Will Stay at MSU

Michigan State University’s top executive is back—after a whirlwind month of resignation, board negotiations, and campus rallies, President Kevin Guskiewicz has decided to stay. The decision, announced on July 6, 2026, follows a period of uncertainty that began in late May when Guskiewicz publicly declared he would take the helm at Clemson University.

The drama began on May 17, when the MSU Board of Trustees convened a special meeting to address rumors that the president was courting other institutions. In a bold move to keep him on board, the trustees voted to double Guskiewicz’s base salary to $2 million and offered a contract extension through 2031. The package was part of a broader strategy to shore up leadership amid growing speculation of a departure.

Despite the board’s generous offer, Guskiewicz surprised everyone on May 27 by announcing his resignation. In a letter to the university, he blamed the board’s actions for creating an “unsustainable situation” at the campus. The news sparked an outpouring of support from students, faculty, and alumni. Heart‑shaped “KG” signs appeared across East Lansing, turning the campus into a living protest against the potential loss of its president.

The ripple effects of the resignation extended beyond the campus. On June 15, the university’s athletic director, J Batt, was hired by the University of Kentucky. While the exact date of his last day at MSU remains unclear, a source close to the university indicated that MSU is not seeking to retain Batt after his departure announcement. If Guskiewicz had left, Batt’s buyout would have been cut in half—from $5 million to $2.5 million.

Guskiewicz’s reversal came in a community letter titled “the work continues,” published on July 6. In it, he acknowledged the uncertainty that had gripped the campus and thanked Board Chair Brianna Scott and Vice Chair Renee Knake Jefferson for their support. He noted that the board had made “recent improvements to the Code of Ethics and Conduct” and praised the university’s family, writing, “we love this university.”

A press release from the Board of Trustees confirmed that Guskiewicz will remain in his position with a new salary of $1.5 million. The raise will be funded by “non‑university resources” and will not take effect until October, in line with the university’s faculty salary schedule. His current salary stands at $1,029,210.

The board’s earlier decision to double his salary to $2 million drew criticism, especially after the board also revised its Code of Ethics and Conduct. Some members argued that the new code restricted free speech, sparking a debate over governance and transparency. The reversal of Guskiewicz’s departure has been welcomed by many on campus, who feared a leadership vacuum during a time of significant change.

The president’s decision to stay is expected to provide stability as MSU navigates ongoing budgetary challenges and institutional reforms. While the immediate tensions may have eased, the underlying issues that prompted the initial resignation—particularly the board’s governance practices—remain a point of discussion.

For now, Kevin Guskiewicz will continue to serve as MSU’s president, with his new salary taking effect in October. The university community will watch closely as the institution moves forward under his continued leadership.

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